Mohan Rangachari aka Crazy Mohan passes away: Popular veteran actor, screenwriter, playwright and comedian Mohan Rangachari aka Crazy Mohan has passed away in Chennai on Monday afternoon after suffering from cardiac arrest.

For those who are unaware, Rangachari aka Crazy Mohan was a renowned actor, screenwriter, playwright and comedian who is mostly known for her contribution to the Tamil industry.

In his career, Crazy Mohan starrer in more than 20 movies as an actor. He gave some memorable performances in movies like Michael Madhana Kamarajan , Avvai Shanmughi, Endrendrum Kadhal, Kalyana Samayal Saadham, Pammal K. Sambandam, Kola Kolaya Mundhirika, Vasool Raja MBBS, Sigamani Ramamani, among many others.

He wrote scripts and dialogues for movies like Michael Madana Kama Rajan, Unnai Solli Kutramillai, Mr Romeo, Avvai Shanmughi, Chinna Vathiyar, Vietnam Colony, Poikkal Kudhirai and various others.

He is known as one of the most talented theatre artists and has given us some iconic Tamil plays such as Alaavudeenum 100 Watts Bulbum, Madhil Mel Maadhu, Oru Babiyin Diary Kurippu and many others.

The recipient of Kalaimamani titled by The Tamil Nadu state government for excellence in the field of arts and literature, Crazy Mohan will always be known for his amazing and iconic dialogues, pathbreaking performances, his plays which gave a strong social message, and most of all, his humble nature.

He is one of the legendary actors and scriptwriter who was best known for his work in the Tamil film industry. Mohan Rangachari aka Crazy Mohan will be missed and has made a great contribution to the industry.

