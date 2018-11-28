Rakhi Sawant Deepak Kalal wedding: Rakhi Sawant took to her Instagram on Wednesday to announce her marriage with Deepak Kalal by sharing the wedding card. The marriage will take place on December 31 in Los Angeles. According to reports, Rakhi Sawant after being contacted by media persons confirmed her marriage. Take a look at who is Deepak Kalal.

Rakhi Sawant Deepak Kalal wedding: Rakhi Sawant took to her Instagram on Wednesday to announce her marriage with Deepak Kalal by sharing the wedding card. The marriage will take place on December 31 in Los Angeles. According to reports, Rakhi Sawant after being contacted by media persons confirmed her marriage. She also informed that Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and her friend and India’s super wrestler The Great Khali have already confirmed to her that they will attend the wedding.

Who is Deepak Kalal?

Deepak Kalal is a known internet sensation who rose to fame with her funny videos and his appearance on reality TV show India’s Got Talent. He enjoys a decent fan following across social media pages as he manages to keep his audience intact and entertain them with his funny videos and bold photos. Before trying his hand in the entertainment industry, Deepak Kalal used to work at a Pune hotel as a receptionist. He is a school drop out who left his studies in between due to financial conditions. Reports say that he pursued a hotel management course and joined a hotel in Pune.

He is known for putting adult videos on his Instagram and sometimes gets trolled for them too. If one would see his Instagram profile, the person may witness a lot of videos featuring Kashmir, or they may about Kashmir. Not many people know that he recently rejected the offer to appear in one of the biggest reality TV show Bigg Boss season 12. Take a look at some of his Instagram videos.

It’s the wedding season in Bollywood this year as one after the other, many couples are finalising their D-day dates and getting finally committed to spending the life with the person they can trust. First to get married was Sonam Kapoor, then came Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh, soon the wedding bells for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas would ring and then it’s going to be Rakhi Sawant and Deepak Kalal and who knows what might lie in between.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More