Who Is ‘Dehati Madam’? How A Village Woman’s English Videos Took Her From Farm Fields To Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram

Priyanka Chopra recently shared a video by Yashoda Lodhi on her Instagram Story, giving a huge boost to the woman better known online as ‘Dehati Madam’. But while the celebrity shoutout has brought her into the spotlight, Yashoda’s journey as a self-taught English teacher began much before Priyanka noticed her.







Yashoda is from Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh, and runs the social media identity English With Dehati Madam, where she teaches spoken English through everyday conversations, commonly used phrases and situations that people can relate to. Her latest viral moment came from a video filmed while she was working on a farm. The clip eventually caught Priyanka’s attention and has since crossed 34 million views.

Who Is ‘Dehati Madam’ Yashoda Lodhi?

Yashoda belongs to Lodhan Ka Purwa village in the Sirathu area of Kaushambi district, Uttar Pradesh. She completed her formal education up to Class 12 and comes from a rural background. Instead of allowing her limited formal education to become a barrier, Yashoda turned English into something she could teach herself.

Her online identity, ‘Dehati Madam’, also reflects where she comes from. The word ‘dehati’ is not something she has tried to hide. Her village, simple surroundings and everyday life have remained part of the way she creates content. That has become an important part of what makes her videos different.

How Did Yashoda Lodhi Learn English Herself?

Yashoda’s English journey did not begin in an elite classroom or language institute. She has spoken about learning through listening. She would watch other people’s videos, listen carefully and imitate the way they spoke. After spending around 15 days focusing on listening practice, she began speaking and eventually started creating her own content.

Her approach is practical rather than academic. Instead of limiting her lessons to grammar rules, she uses conversations and phrases that people can actually use in everyday life. That helped her connect particularly well with viewers who may themselves feel held back by the language barrier.

How Did ‘Dehati Madam’ Become Popular?

Yashoda’s rise did not happen overnight. Earlier profiles of her show that she had already built a substantial audience before the latest Priyanka Chopra moment. Her videos were often recorded in the middle of ordinary rural life, including household work and farm settings.

That contrast became part of her appeal: an English lesson could come from a village setting just as easily as from a classroom. Her YouTube presence eventually grew into a significant platform, with her content reaching lakhs of viewers.

What Happened When Priyanka Chopra Shared Her Farm Video?

The latest turning point came when Yashoda recorded an English video while working on a farm. The video was eventually shared by Priyanka Chopra on Instagram, turning an already successful creator into a much wider talking point almost overnight.

The clip has crossed 34 million views and received more than a million likes. Yashoda later shared her reaction to Priyanka’s gesture, describing it as a particularly special moment. The shoutout also came as her social media following surged. Her Instagram account has now crossed 5.8 lakh followers, while her YouTube following has moved past 4 lakh.

Why Is ‘Dehati Madam’ More Than Just A Viral Name?

The Priyanka Chopra shoutout may have introduced Yashoda to a much larger audience, but it did not create her story. For years, she had been building an audience by doing something relatively simple: learning English herself and then teaching it in a way that felt accessible to people from backgrounds similar to hers.

That is what makes the latest viral moment more interesting than a celebrity Instagram mention. A woman recording English lessons between farm work and everyday responsibilities has now found herself on the Instagram Story of one of India’s biggest global stars.

And for ‘Dehati Madam’, the journey from a village in Uttar Pradesh to millions of views is still very much her own story.

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