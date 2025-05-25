Home
Monday, May 26, 2025
Who Is Demi Lovato’s Husband? Singer Spotted At Wedding Rehearsal With Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes Three Years After Coming Out As Non-Binary

The couple met during a recording session in January 2022, where Jutes co-wrote tracks like "Substance" and "City of Angels" for Lovato’s album Holy Fvck.

Who Is Demi Lovato’s Husband? Singer Spotted At Wedding Rehearsal With Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes Three Years After Coming Out As Non-Binary

Demi Lovato was seen at her wedding rehearsal


Demi Lovato and her fiancé, Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes, are one step closer to saying “I do.” The 32-year-old pop star stunned in a strapless white gown as she joined her husband-to-be, 34, for a wedding rehearsal ceremony on Saturday.

Star-Studded Practice Ceremony with Family and Friends

The couple walked through the pre-wedding rituals surrounded by their close-knit group of family, friends, and even their three beloved dogs, according to eyewitnesses. The rehearsal gave them a chance to finalize details such as the processional, seating arrangements, and any special readings before their big day.

Famed celebrity event planner Mindy Weiss was seen directing the wedding party and ensuring everything was in place. Known for her expertise in high-profile weddings, Weiss played a crucial role in helping the couple run through their ceremony seamlessly.

Following the rehearsal, Demi and Jutes hosted an intimate dinner at a small restaurant with their guests. The low-key evening ended early, giving everyone time to rest ahead of the main event.

Who Is Demi Lovato’s Fiancé?

Demi Lovato’s fiancé is Jordan Lutes, professionally known as Jutes. He is a Canadian singer, songwriter, and rapper from Ottawa, Canada. Born on March 28, 1991, Jutes initially studied film before transitioning to music.
He was previously signed to Capitol Records but later chose to pursue an independent music career to have more creative control over his work. Jutes has released several songs and is known for his candidness about his journey to sobriety, which he shares with Lovato.
The couple met during a recording session in January 2022, where Jutes co-wrote tracks like “Substance” and “City of Angels” for Lovato’s album Holy Fvck.
Their friendship evolved into a romantic relationship, and they got engaged in December 2023 after Jutes proposed with a custom pear-shaped diamond ring. They recently married over Memorial Day weekend in 2025, marking a new chapter in their lives together .

Demi Lovato’s Second Engagement After 2020 Split with Max Ehrich

This marks Lovato’s second engagement, following her short-lived engagement to actor Max Ehrich in 2020. The pair dated for six months before calling off their wedding plans just two months after getting engaged.

In a 2021 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lovato opened up about her first engagement, describing it as something that gave her a “false sense of security.” She admitted that while she deeply cared for Ehrich, she was trying to prove to the world that she was okay, rather than prioritizing genuine emotional stability.

From Chaos to Clarity: Lovato Embraces Fluidity Over Stability

Lovato reflected on her personal growth, stating: “It looks like stability, but it doesn’t mean that it is. And I don’t actually grow through stability. I find that I like living not in chaos or crisis, but in fluidity.”

In 2022, Lovato, who previously came out as non-binary and used they/them pronouns, revealed she has also resumed using she/her pronouns. She told GQ Hype Spain that the need to constantly educate others became emotionally exhausting. “I just got tired,” she said, while still emphasizing the importance of awareness around gender identity.

ALSO READ: Who Was Anna Grace Phelan? TikTok Star’s Tumor Grew In An Area Where She Could Not Breathe, Dies At 19

