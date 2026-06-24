Who Is Dheeraj Dhoopar? Kundali Bhagya Star Confirmed For Lock Upp Season 2

Lock Upp Season 2: The television world is all set to explode on the scene with reality drama as the eagerly awaited Lock Upp Season 2 has finalized its star-studded cast. Directed by Ekta Kapoor, the captive reality show will be back in a completely new set-up, a big transition into Netflix, and new hosting chemistry with Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh.

One more prominent addition to the cast of this season is the television heartthrob Dheeraj Dhoopar who has been officially confirmed as the fourth participant of the show. It is worth mentioning that this will be the first captive reality show experience for the actor.

Who Is Dheeraj Dhoopar?

Dheeraj Dhoopar was born in the month of December 1984 and he happens to be among the most successful and celebrated television actors ever to grace the Indian television screens. From his name, one can see that Dhoopar belongs to the Punjabi community and that he started off his career as a model appearing in many commercials before venturing into acting.

The first time Dheeraj took up the role of an actor was in the year 2009 when he acted in Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg and during which he got married to actress Vinny Arora who became his wife in the year 2016. Their baby son was born in the month of August 2022 and Dhoopar who has more than 15 years of experience in this field has produced an impressive list of daily soaps, music videos and even a thriller web series known as Tatlubaaz.

From Sasural Simar Ka To Kundali Bhagya

While Dhoopar had performed in regular intervals during the early years of the decade, his debut was when he appeared as Prem Bharadwaj in the TV serial Sasural Simar Ka in 2013, which brought him immediate recognition.

But after that his career saw a new dimension when Ekta Kapoor starred him as the lead actor in the spinoff of Kumkum Bhagya titled Kundali Bhagya. Appearing as the dashing cricket player Karan Luthra, Dhoopar reached the status of national superstar. His remarkable screen presence along with Shraddha Arya turned the serial into TRP monster. Some of the awards he has won in acting include ITA Awards and Gold Awards for the category Best Actor Male (Popular).

Who Else Is Confirmed For Lock Upp Season 2?

The addition of Dheeraj Dhoopar expands a highly diverse, powerhouse roster. Ahead of his announcement, the makers officially unveiled the first three celebrity inmates who will be sharing the high-stress prison cells.

Ram Kapoor

The experienced OTT and TV actor emerges as one of the biggest coups de castings of the season. The actor who is well known to be a part of cult TV series such as Kasamh Se and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Kapoor is famous for his authentic, raw and realistic persona.

Shivangi Joshi

The highly popular TV actress with an enormous army of fans on social media. She is well known for holding the record for the longest tenure playing the character Naira in “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” and having appeared on the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Pamela Serena

The presence of an international vibe adds a fresh touch to the mix of the cells with the digital influencer from Dubai making a name for herself in Netflix series called Desi Bling. Known for her glamorous and controversial personality, she adds an exciting factor to the normal soap mix.

Why Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Lock Upp Entry Is A Game Changer

It is surprising that Dhoopar left the show “Kundali Bhagya” in 2022 in an attempt to add variety to his acting career, after which he starred in shows such as “Sherdil Shergill,” “Saubhagyavati Bhava,” and “Rabb Se Hai Dua.” Although he got an opportunity to display his dancing abilities in “Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10,” Dhoopar has kept his personal life

Stripping Away The Glamour

It would be absolutely huge that he made his way into Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. Being known for his perfect styling, grooming and acting style, the actor will be stripped of all luxury, totally cut off from the rest of the world and expected to cope with survival in an intensive, stressful prison environment along with 13 others equally determined personalities.

The audience is dying to see how the smooth soap star manages in the environment filled with uncontrolled confrontation, physical challenges and mental tricks. As the program is set to premiere on June 27, 2026, his presence together with such confirmed names as Shivangi Joshi, Pamela Serena and Ram Kapoor promises the biggest television battle ever.

ALSO READ: Why Is Sanjay Dutt’s Whisky Brand In Legal Trouble? Delhi HC Restrains Use Of ‘Godfather’ Name