Who Is Directing Ajith Kumar’s AK64? After Vidaamuyarchi’s Poor Performance, Actor Has Picked This Filmmaker

According to reports, Ajith might team up with the Retro director for a project tentatively titled AK64. However, these are just speculations for now, as no official confirmation has been made.

Ajith Kumar was last seen in the action thriller Vidaamuyarchi, which hit theaters on February 6, 2025. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the movie is inspired by the Hollywood film Breakdown.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The storyline revolves around Arjun and Kayal, a couple on the verge of divorce after Kayal’s infidelity is revealed. During a journey to her parents’ house, Kayal gets kidnapped, prompting Arjun to fight against all odds to save her.

With gripping action sequences and an emotional narrative, the film showcases Ajith in a powerful role alongside Trisha, who plays the female lead. The cast also includes Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav, and others in significant roles.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Speculations Surrounding Ajith Kumar’s Next Project

As fans eagerly await news about Ajith’s upcoming film, several rumors have surfaced regarding his next collaboration. Although the actor has not officially announced his next venture, director Karthik Subbaraj’s name is generating buzz in the industry.

According to reports by SIIMA, Ajith might team up with the Retro director for a project tentatively titled AK64. However, these are just speculations for now, as no official confirmation has been made.

Potential Collaborations and Director Speculations

Apart from Karthik Subbaraj, several other directors’ names have been linked to Ajith’s next movie. Earlier, it was rumored that Maharaja director Nithilan Swaminathan was in talks with Ajith for a possible collaboration.

Additionally, filmmakers like Prashanth Neel, Vishnuvardhan, and Venkat Prabhu were also rumored to be in the running. However, current speculations favor Karthik Subbaraj as the likely choice, with reports suggesting that the project might kick off as early as October.

Upcoming Movies Of Ajith

Fans of Ajith Kumar can look forward to another release this year, Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran. The film is set to hit theaters on April 10, 2025. Meanwhile, director Karthik Subbaraj is preparing for the release of his film Retro, starring Suriya and Pooja Hegde.

This romantic action entertainer is scheduled for a grand release on May 1, 2025.

With the success of Vidaamuyarchi and anticipation building for Good Bad Ugly, Ajith Kumar continues to captivate audiences.

Fans eagerly await an official announcement regarding his next project, especially with the buzz surrounding a possible collaboration with Karthik Subbaraj. Until then, the industry remains abuzz with speculation and excitement.