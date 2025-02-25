Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Entertainment»
  • Who Is Directing Ajith Kumar’s AK64? After Vidaamuyarchi’s Poor Performance, Actor Has Picked This Filmmaker

Who Is Directing Ajith Kumar’s AK64? After Vidaamuyarchi’s Poor Performance, Actor Has Picked This Filmmaker

According to reports, Ajith might team up with the Retro director for a project tentatively titled AK64. However, these are just speculations for now, as no official confirmation has been made.

Who Is Directing Ajith Kumar’s AK64? After Vidaamuyarchi’s Poor Performance, Actor Has Picked This Filmmaker

Ajith Kumar


Ajith Kumar was last seen in the action thriller Vidaamuyarchi, which hit theaters on February 6, 2025. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the movie is inspired by the Hollywood film Breakdown.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The storyline revolves around Arjun and Kayal, a couple on the verge of divorce after Kayal’s infidelity is revealed. During a journey to her parents’ house, Kayal gets kidnapped, prompting Arjun to fight against all odds to save her.

With gripping action sequences and an emotional narrative, the film showcases Ajith in a powerful role alongside Trisha, who plays the female lead. The cast also includes Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav, and others in significant roles.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Speculations Surrounding Ajith Kumar’s Next Project

As fans eagerly await news about Ajith’s upcoming film, several rumors have surfaced regarding his next collaboration. Although the actor has not officially announced his next venture, director Karthik Subbaraj’s name is generating buzz in the industry.

According to reports by SIIMA, Ajith might team up with the Retro director for a project tentatively titled AK64. However, these are just speculations for now, as no official confirmation has been made.

Potential Collaborations and Director Speculations

Apart from Karthik Subbaraj, several other directors’ names have been linked to Ajith’s next movie. Earlier, it was rumored that Maharaja director Nithilan Swaminathan was in talks with Ajith for a possible collaboration.

Additionally, filmmakers like Prashanth Neel, Vishnuvardhan, and Venkat Prabhu were also rumored to be in the running. However, current speculations favor Karthik Subbaraj as the likely choice, with reports suggesting that the project might kick off as early as October.

Upcoming Movies Of Ajith

Fans of Ajith Kumar can look forward to another release this year, Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran. The film is set to hit theaters on April 10, 2025. Meanwhile, director Karthik Subbaraj is preparing for the release of his film Retro, starring Suriya and Pooja Hegde.

This romantic action entertainer is scheduled for a grand release on May 1, 2025.

With the success of Vidaamuyarchi and anticipation building for Good Bad Ugly, Ajith Kumar continues to captivate audiences.

Fans eagerly await an official announcement regarding his next project, especially with the buzz surrounding a possible collaboration with Karthik Subbaraj. Until then, the industry remains abuzz with speculation and excitement.

ALSO READ: Why Is Govinda Living In A Bungalow Separately Right Opposite His Wife? Actor Might Be Heading For A Divorce After 37 Years

Filed under

Ajith AK64 ajith kumar Karthik Subbaraj

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC Direction Mandating Govt Officials To Use Public Hospitals

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC Direction Mandating Govt Officials To Use Public Hospitals

Seconds from Disaster: Southwest Jet Dodges Private Plane on Runway

Seconds from Disaster: Southwest Jet Dodges Private Plane on Runway

Why Is Shashi Tharoor Named ‘Shashi’? Congress MP Reveals Unique Connection To Lord Shiva

Why Is Shashi Tharoor Named ‘Shashi’? Congress MP Reveals Unique Connection To Lord Shiva

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

iQOO Neo 10R Price Leaked: 144Hz OLED, 6,400mAh Battery—Best Budget Flagship Deal?

iQOO Neo 10R Price Leaked: 144Hz OLED, 6,400mAh Battery—Best Budget Flagship Deal?

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

Missed ‘Kudumbasthan’ In Theaters? Manikandan’s Film Hits OTT This Week – Where And When To Watch!

Missed ‘Kudumbasthan’ In Theaters? Manikandan’s Film Hits OTT This Week – Where And When To

Kabir Singh Actor Was Rejected By Big Production House, Says Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Kabir Singh Actor Was Rejected By Big Production House, Says Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Prabhu Deva Introduces Son Rishii Ragvendar Deva In Power-Packed Dance Debut, ‘Like Father, Like Son’

Prabhu Deva Introduces Son Rishii Ragvendar Deva In Power-Packed Dance Debut, ‘Like Father, Like Son’

Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal Introduces Abhimanyu Singh As Balraj In L2: Empuraan Ahead Of March 27 Release

Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal Introduces Abhimanyu Singh As Balraj In L2: Empuraan Ahead Of March 27

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine