Who Is Divya Suresh? Bigg Boss Kannada Fame Actress Raises Women’s Safety Concerns After Alleged Harassment In Bengaluru

Actor and model Divya Suresh, who is known for her stint in Bigg Boss Kannada season 8, said she and her cousin were victims of one of the most vulgar street harassment incidents at nighttime on Kanakapura road in Bangalore. The actress posted videos of the incident on social networking sites, causing a public outcry.

What happened to Divya Suresh in Bengaluru?

This particular incident happened on June 28, 2026, around 11:30 P.M. when Divya Suresh and her cousin were walking towards the area of their parked vehicle. A male who has not yet been named began to follow them, making obscene gestures with obscene language, while masturbating. Even after being yelled at by the ladies, he did not leave and threatened them.

The girls got into the car and locked themselves inside for safety from the criminal, fearing for their lives. But the man did not give up but kept behaving like that just outside the window of their car till a person on a two-wheeler came along and stopped him. The girl recorded part of the episode on her mobile and uploaded it to her Instagram stories.

“Tonight, my cousin and I were walking to our car at around 11.30 pm when a man started following us. While following us, he was openly touching himself. We noticed it immediately and called him out, but he still didn’t stop. He continued until we got into our car. Where is the safety we keep being promised?” — Divya Suresh via Instagram

Who is Divya Suresh from Bigg Boss Kannada?

Divya Suresh (born 29 September 1989) is an Indian model and actress. Suresh has an age of 33 years at present and he is associated with the Kannada language film industry. She won Miss India South in 2017, which gave her a break in the industry. She rose to fame in Karnataka with the show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 hosted by superstar Kiccha Sudeep. Her career background includes:

Television Serials: Nanna Hendthi MBBS and Jodi Hakki.

Kannada Feature Films: #9, Hilton Cross, Rowdy Baby, Kempu Haladi Hasiru, and Hiranya.

Has Bengaluru Police arrested the accused in the Divya Suresh case?

According to the information on 30th June 2026, there is no news about any arrest from the Bengaluru Police as the local news reveals that the actress has not filed a formal police complaint. But the video uploaded on Instagram Stories has created great public demand for night patrolling in the West and South parts of the city.

However, the video clip posted on her Instagram Stories is already obsolete, but the other clips shared on various social media platforms such as X have put immense public pressure on the local police to trace the unknown stalker through nearby CCTV cameras.

What are the previous controversies involving actress Divya Suresh?

The road accident comes after a series of media reports last year about the actress’s legal troubles. In October 2025, the actress, Divya Suresh, was in the eye of an institutional storm after the traffic police of Byatarayanapura named her as the driver in a high-profiled late-night hit-and-run accident.

In the earlier case, the speeding black car of the actress hit the motorbike on which three persons were riding. One woman riding the motorbike suffered a broken leg and had to go under the knife. A case was lodged against her under Sections 281 and 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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