Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Who Is Dwarf Comedian Darshan? YouTuber Jailed For 20 Years, Fined Rs 1 lakh For Rape Of A Minor

Who Is Dwarf Comedian Darshan? YouTuber Jailed For 20 Years, Fined Rs 1 lakh For Rape Of A Minor

Darshan, a resident of Haryana, was declared guilty on March 11 and has been in police custody since that time. The ruling was issued by Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADJ) Sunil Jindal in Hisar.

Who Is Dwarf Comedian Darshan? YouTuber Jailed For 20 Years, Fined Rs 1 lakh For Rape Of A Minor

Dwarf Comedian Darshan


In a case that has reverberated throughout the entertainment sector, the well-known dwarf comedian Darshan has been sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for the sexual assault of a minor girl.

The ruling was issued on Monday by Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADJ) Sunil Jindal in Hisar.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Darshan, a resident of Haryana, was declared guilty on March 11 and has been in police custody since that time.

His sentence includes 20 years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 lakh under the POCSO Act, along with three years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000 under Section 363, one year of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1,000 under Section 343, and two years of imprisonment with a fine of Rs 1,000 under Section 506.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The incident dates back to September 2020 when the mother of a minor girl from a village in the Agroha region lodged a police report.

The complaint accused Darshan, who is recognized for his comedic videos on YouTube, of enticing the girl with the promise of featuring her in one of his productions.

As per the victim’s attorney, Rekha Mittal, Darshan reached out to the minor on September 21, 2020, requesting her presence for a video shoot. Following the shoot, he urged her to travel to Chandigarh. When she declined, he issued threats that instilled fear in the girl.

ALSO READ: Where To Stream Pradeep Ranganathan’s Latest Blockbuster Dragon? Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Filed under

Comedian Darshan jailed Dwarf Comedian Darshan

Dwarf Comedian Darshan

Who Is Dwarf Comedian Darshan? YouTuber Jailed For 20 Years, Fined Rs 1 lakh For...
newsx

Egypt Calls Israeli Attacks On Gaza A ‘Flagrant Violation Of Ceasefire Deal’
newsx

Konkan’s Devgad Alphonso Mangoes Get Tamper-Proof UID Seal For Authenticity
Amitabh Bachchan

What Is Amitabh Bachchan’s Net Worth? Big B Becomes Highest Tax-Paying Actor, Beats SRK, Allu...
newsx

President Trump Wins The Trump Golf Club Championship, Internet Says, ’36 People Are Dead, Disgusting’
U.S President Donald Trum

Kremlin Says Putin And Trump To Speak Later Today
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Egypt Calls Israeli Attacks On Gaza A ‘Flagrant Violation Of Ceasefire Deal’

Egypt Calls Israeli Attacks On Gaza A ‘Flagrant Violation Of Ceasefire Deal’

Konkan’s Devgad Alphonso Mangoes Get Tamper-Proof UID Seal For Authenticity

Konkan’s Devgad Alphonso Mangoes Get Tamper-Proof UID Seal For Authenticity

What Is Amitabh Bachchan’s Net Worth? Big B Becomes Highest Tax-Paying Actor, Beats SRK, Allu Arjun After Paying ₹120 Crore In Tax

What Is Amitabh Bachchan’s Net Worth? Big B Becomes Highest Tax-Paying Actor, Beats SRK, Allu...

President Trump Wins The Trump Golf Club Championship, Internet Says, ’36 People Are Dead, Disgusting’

President Trump Wins The Trump Golf Club Championship, Internet Says, ’36 People Are Dead, Disgusting’

Kremlin Says Putin And Trump To Speak Later Today

Kremlin Says Putin And Trump To Speak Later Today

Entertainment

What Is Amitabh Bachchan’s Net Worth? Big B Becomes Highest Tax-Paying Actor, Beats SRK, Allu Arjun After Paying ₹120 Crore In Tax

What Is Amitabh Bachchan’s Net Worth? Big B Becomes Highest Tax-Paying Actor, Beats SRK, Allu

Where To Stream Pradeep Ranganathan’s Latest Blockbuster Dragon? Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Where To Stream Pradeep Ranganathan’s Latest Blockbuster Dragon? Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Taylor Swift Receives Tour of the Century Award at iHeartRadio Music Awards But Skips Event

Taylor Swift Receives Tour of the Century Award at iHeartRadio Music Awards But Skips Event

Why Is Kanye West Planning To Move To Europe?

Why Is Kanye West Planning To Move To Europe?

Beyoncé Announces Final ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Stop In Las Vegas – Tickets Sale Begins March 25

Beyoncé Announces Final ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Stop In Las Vegas – Tickets Sale Begins March

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips