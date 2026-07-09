Who Is Dylan Wolf? Everything To Know About The Reality Star Linked To Bunnie XO After Jelly Roll Split

Dylan Wolf has become one of the most searched names online after being photographed getting close to media personality and podcast host Bunnie XO. The pair have now been spotted together twice in just a few days, leading to widespread speculation that Bunnie may have moved on following her reported separation from country singer Jelly Roll.

Wolf, 24, is best known for appearing on the reality series Calabasas Confidential, which follows the personal and professional lives of young influencers and content creators based in Southern California. While the show earned him a modest following, he largely stayed out of mainstream headlines until his recent outings with Bunnie XO.

During his time on the reality series, Dylan’s dating life often made news, with storylines involving co-stars Jemma Durrant, Emma Medrano and Suede. He was also previously linked to model Delilah Belle Hamlin, daughter of actors Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, although neither publicly confirmed the relationship.

Why Is Dylan Wolf Trending?

Interest in Dylan Wolf surged after entertainment portal TMZ published photographs showing him kissing Bunnie XO at Jelly Roll’s Nashville bar during the Fourth of July weekend. A day later, the two were photographed again during another night out with friends, appearing affectionate and comfortable in each other’s company.

Adding to the buzz, Dylan also shared a TikTok video featuring Bunnie XO. In the clip, the pair lip-synced to a popular audio while teasing an upcoming episode of his podcast. He captioned the post, “Undeleted Pod coming soon,” further fuelling speculation among fans. Neither Dylan Wolf nor Bunnie XO has publicly addressed the dating rumours.

Bunnie XO’s Personal Life Back in the Spotlight

The sightings come less than two months after reports emerged that Jelly Roll had filed for divorce from Bunnie XO following nearly a decade of marriage. According to multiple US entertainment outlets, the divorce filing took place in Tennessee earlier this year. Since news of their split surfaced, both have indicated they are focusing on moving forward. Bunnie even joked on social media that fans should “shoot their shot” with Jelly Roll, praising the singer for looking healthier than ever.

While neither has officially confirmed a new relationship, Bunnie XO’s recent appearances with Dylan Wolf have quickly become a major talking point online. Whether the two are simply friends, collaborators or romantically involved remains unclear, but their back-to-back public outings have certainly captured fans’ attention.

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