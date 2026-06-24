Who Is Eetha Based On? Meet Vithabai Narayangaonkar, The Legendary Tamasha Empress

Who is Vithabai Narayangaonkar: The film world is definitely agog after the release of the Eetha teaser that sees Shraddha Kapoor take on one of the most physically demanding roles in her career. Starring in a biopic titled Eetha directed by Laxman Utekar, the film is produced by Maddock Films and is about a character whose name is based on the Marathi pronunciation of the name of the lady, who is called “Vitha.” The reality-based film revolves around Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, the “Tamasha Samradini” or Tamasha Empress of Maharashtra. Her life has been an embodiment of sheer excellence and indomitable strength along with much personal sacrifice.

Starting out as part of the Cocktail 2 film exclusively for theatrical release before being released digitally, the clip is definitely raising a storm in social media circles with a running time of just two minutes and 18 seconds.

Who Was Vithabai Narayangaonkar?

Born in July 1935 in Pandharpur, Maharashtra, Vithabai wasn’t just an entrant to the domain of folk theater; she was born in it. It was her grandfather, Narayan Khude, who set the base for the Tamasha troupe that was later operated by her father and uncle by the name of Bhau-Bapu Mang.

With the profound reverberation of Lavani songs and Gavlan performances ringing from birth, Vithabai took to the stage when still a child in order to help her family out of their dire monetary crisis. Her remarkable stage persona and artistic brilliance soon saw her transforming into a major crowd-puller in the state of Maharashtra, thus making a definitive contribution to the heritage of Maharashtrian folk theater from the 1950s through to the 1980s.

What Is The Shocking Backstage Incident In The Teaser?

The most popular scene in the Eetha teaser has Shraddha Kapoor, who is heavily pregnant, writhing in labor pains backstage, delivering her baby backstage and instantly getting back on stage to dance again. However, this is not the usual kind of exaggeration one finds in Bollywood movies because it really did happen during an actual show in front of a huge crowd.

Disregarding Nature for Folk Art

While performing at a live show, Vithabai, who was nine months pregnant, suddenly went into labor pains. Overpowered by her legendary zeal to perform for the audience and her team, she went backstage, delivered the baby, cut off the umbilical cord using a stone, and got back on stage. The crowd could not believe how Vithabai had returned from backstage without her bulge.

What Are The Key Facts About The Tamasha Empress?

Vithabai lived a celebrated life between July 1, 1935, to January 15, 2002, where she contributed immensely to Indian culture. Her enormous contribution towards folk arts won her the President’s Award two times, one in 1957 and another one in 1990, due to her unparalleled control over the stage.

Patriotic Contribution and Tragic Ending

In addition to entertaining people with her performance on the local stages, she even went ahead to serve the nation by entertaining the Indian soldiers in the Sino-Indian war of 1962. Her contribution is so great that the government of Maharashtra introduced the Vithabai Narayangaonkar Lifetime Achievement Award in 2006 to recognize the excellent contribution of folk artists. Unfortunately, even after having such huge popularity and achievements, she faced tough times in terms of monetary troubles towards the end of her life because of the paralytic attack she received.

When Is The Eetha Movie Release Date?

With a stellar cast that includes Randeep Hooda, Nana Patekar, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, along with an original folk soundtrack composed by Ajay-Atul, Eetha promises to be a riveting cultural film. In order to get into his character, Kapoor was trained extensively in classical dance styles, even getting a cracked foot while shooting the film.

As aptly mentioned in the trailer narration, “If you want to see a storm dancing, you have to see Eetha.” The film is scheduled to hit theatres across the globe on August 28, 2026, which is the right time for Raksha Bandhan festivities.

ALSO READ: India’s Got Latent 2: Alia Bhatt Reveals Samay Raina’s Show Made Her Laugh So Hard It Woke Up Raha – WATCH