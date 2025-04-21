Who Is Elizabeth Hurley’s First Husband? Actress Was Married To This Indian Tycoon For Three Years Before The Shocking Divorce

Despite their divorce, Hurley and Nayar have maintained a close friendship. They reunited for significant family events, including New Year's Eve celebrations and the 2024 premiere of Damian's film, Strictly Confidential.

​Country music icon Billy Ray Cyrus and British actress Elizabeth Hurley have sparked romance buzz after sharing a warm, affectionate moment on social media over Easter. The pair, who previously worked together on a movie, appeared close and comfortable in a playful Instagram photo that caught fans’ attention.

In the picture, the 63-year-old “Achy Breaky Heart” singer can be seen cozied up beside Hurley, 59, as he plants a sweet kiss on her cheek. Hurley shared the image on Easter Sunday with a simple caption, “Happy Easter,” which quickly drew widespread attention online.

Dressed in a relaxed blue flannel shirt and jeans, Hurley tagged Cyrus in the post. Her son, Damian Hurley, showed his support by commenting with heart and celebration emojis, fueling curiosity about the nature of their relationship.

Who Is Elizabeth Hurley’s First Husband?

Elizabeth Hurley and Arun Nayar’s relationship was a blend of glamour, cultural fusion, and enduring friendship. Here’s a detailed timeline of their journey:​

2002: Elizabeth Hurley began dating Arun Nayar, an Indian textile heir and businessman, shortly after her split from Steve Bing, with whom she shares her son, Damian. ​

2003: The couple made their public debut at a Christian Dior fashion show in Paris. ​

2005: After Nayar finalized his divorce from his first wife, Valentina Pedroni, he and Hurley became engaged. ​

Lavish Wedding Celebrations (2007)

March 2, 2007: Hurley and Nayar married in a civil ceremony at Sudeley Castle in Gloucestershire, England. ​

March 2007: They followed up with a traditional Hindu wedding at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India. The week-long celebration included over 200 guests and traditional ceremonies like haldi and mehendi. ​

Married Life and Family

Post-wedding, the couple resided between London and a 400-acre organic farm in Gloucestershire with Hurley’s son, Damian. ​

Nayar developed a close bond with Damian, often participating in family activities and being regarded as a father figure. ​

Separation and Divorce (2010–2011)

December 2010: Hurley announced their separation, stating they had parted ways a few months earlier. ​

April 2, 2011: She filed for divorce, citing Nayar’s “unreasonable behavior.” ​

June 15, 2011: Their divorce was finalized in a brief 92-second hearing at London’s High Court. ​

Continued Friendship

Despite their divorce, Hurley and Nayar have maintained a close friendship. They reunited for significant family events, including New Year’s Eve celebrations and the 2024 premiere of Damian’s film, “Strictly Confidential.” ​

Hurley has consistently referred to Nayar as a devoted father figure to Damian, highlighting their enduring bond. ​

