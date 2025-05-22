Who Is Faraz Khan? Tiger Shroff’s Co-Star Accuses Ganapath Makers Of Not Paying Him ₹3 Lakhs

Faraz alleged that when he reached out to employees of Pooja Entertainment to inquire about his payment, they misled him. He wrote, “ALL above-the-line cast and crew have been paid, many of them exorbitant fees.

Actor Faraz Khan, who appeared in Tiger Shroff’s 2023 film Ganapath, has publicly accused Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment of withholding his payment for nearly two years. The actor has threatened legal action and vowed to expose the production house if his dues are not cleared.

On Wednesday, Faraz shared an official statement on his Instagram handle, outlining the issue in detail. “My name is Faraz Khan. I was hired by Pooja Entertainment for the Hindi feature film Ganapath directed by Vikas Bahl, to play the role of Thabeel,” he wrote.

He continued, “My counterpart in the film, Armaan Khera, and I appear in nearly every scene together—like on-screen twins. He has been paid in full. I have not.”

Accusations of Misdirection by Pooja Entertainment Staff

Faraz alleged that when he reached out to employees of Pooja Entertainment to inquire about his payment, they misled him. He wrote, “ALL above-the-line cast and crew have been paid, many of them exorbitant fees. But when it comes to paying the ‘small guy’—me—you choose to play games. This is not just unprofessional. It is shameful.”

Faraz didn’t hold back from criticizing the production house, saying, “Let the industry and the public know how Pooja Entertainment treats its actors: with dishonesty, disrespect, and delay. I will not be silenced or brushed aside.”

Legal Threats and Demand for Public Apology

The actor concluded his post with a stern warning. He said that unless his full dues are paid along with a public apology for mistreatment, he would pursue legal action, speak to the media, and expose Pooja Entertainment on all platforms. “Pay your people. Honour your contracts. Stop harassing independent artists,” he added.

In 2024, Pooja Entertainment and the Bhagnani family were already under the spotlight due to mounting debts caused by the failure of their big-budget films including Ganapath and Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan. Several reports surfaced claiming that while the lead actors received their payments, many cast and crew members were left unpaid.

To mitigate their financial crisis, the Bhagnanis reportedly sold their upscale Juhu office in June 2024 to clear off a ₹250 crore debt. This raised further concerns within the industry about the working practices and fiscal responsibility of the production house.