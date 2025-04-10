Home
Thursday, April 10, 2025
Who Is Gauahar Khan’s Husband? Bigg Boss 7 Winner Announces Second Pregnancy At 41

In the video, Gauahar looked radiant in a brown, flowy dress with button-down details and a belt around the waist, highlighting her growing baby bump.

Who Is Gauahar Khan’s Husband? Bigg Boss 7 Winner Announces Second Pregnancy At 41

Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar Announce Second Pregnancy


Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan has taken fans by surprise with a joyful announcement—she is expecting her second child with husband Zaid Darbar. After staying low-key for some time, the couple shared the news in a unique and memorable way.

Gauahar and Zaid Share Pregnancy News

The couple revealed their pregnancy through a charming Instagram collaboration, dancing to Jessie J’s “Price Tag” in a scenic, greenery-filled location. The video ends with a special surprise as Gauahar gently reveals her baby bump, confirming the pregnancy.

In the video, Gauahar looked radiant in a brown, flowy dress with button-down details and a belt around the waist, highlighting her growing baby bump. She kept her appearance minimal with soft makeup and loose hair, embracing a fresh, natural glow.

Zaid complemented her in a sleeveless yellow tee, keeping things casual and cheerful.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gauahar Khan (@gauaharkhan)

The couple captioned their post, “Bismillah!! Need your prayers and love. Make the world dance by spreading love. #GazaBaby2 #allahummabaarikfiihi.”

The announcement quickly went viral, drawing thousands of congratulatory messages from fans and celebrities alike. Actress Anita Hasaanandani commented, “Congratulations,” while singer Vishal Dadlani wrote, “Love to four of you. The rest of the family, too.”

Who Is Gauahar Khan’s Husband?

​Gauahar Khan’s husband is Zaid Darbar, a choreographer and social media personality. He is the son of renowned music composer Ismail Darbar. The couple met during the COVID-19 lockdown, reportedly while shopping for groceries, and their friendship soon blossomed into love.

They got engaged in November 2020 and tied the knot on December 25, 2020, in Mumbai. They welcomed their first child, a son named Zehaan, on May 10, 2023.

As of April 2025, Gauahar and Zaid have announced that they are expecting their second child. ​

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar: A Look Back at Their Love Story

Gauahar Khan has made a name for herself in the entertainment world with films like Ishaqzaade, Fever, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and Begum Jaan. Zaid Darbar, son of renowned music composer Ismail Darbar, is a popular choreographer and content creator.

Their love story began when Zaid messaged Gauahar on social media. The pair eventually tied the knot on December 25, 2020, in a beautiful Nikah ceremony. They welcomed their first child, Zehaan, on May 10, 2023, keeping him largely away from the spotlight until they shared his face during their Umrah pilgrimage to Mecca.

With baby number two on the way, fans are thrilled to see Gauahar and Zaid entering another exciting phase of life. The couple’s heartfelt announcement has not only gone viral but also warmed hearts across social media.

ALSO READ: Watch: Justin Bieber Loses His Cool At ‘Money-Hungry’ Paparazzi, Goes On A Rant Claiming They Don’t Care About Human Beings

