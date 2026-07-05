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Home > Entertainment News > Who Is Gauri Spratt? A Look At Aamir Khan’s Wife, Her Career, Family And Past Marriage

Who Is Gauri Spratt? A Look At Aamir Khan’s Wife, Her Career, Family And Past Marriage

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has tied the knot for the third time, marrying his partner Gauri Spratt in a private ceremony on July 5, 2026. Discover everything about the 47-year-old wellness professional's background, successful career, family roots, and past marriage.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt, Image Credits- X
Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt, Image Credits- X

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sun 2026-07-05 20:28 IST

The most famous Bollywood star, Aamir Khan, has finally gotten married for the third time in his life by tying the knot with his sweetheart Gauri Spratt in an extremely intimate, registered marriage ceremony that took place at his Bandra home in Mumbai on July 5, 2026. The couple, who have been together for more than two years, decided to have an extremely modest ceremony among their family and friends in the presence of just about 150 people.

While the life of Aamir is an open book for everybody, very little is known about his wife’s background. This article will provide you with all the information regarding Gauri Spratt.

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Who is Gauri Spratt?

Gauri Spratt is a 47-year-old wellness and beauty expert from Bengaluru. Although she married an iconic figure from the Indian film industry, she has never been close to the world of film-making. She herself revealed that before their reunion, she had seen only two of Aamir’s movies-Lagaan and Dil.

The first meeting between Aamir and Gauri took place almost 25 years ago, but then their paths diverged entirely. Gauri met Aamir again in early 2024 through his cousin Nuzhat Khan, when Gauri was residing in Bengaluru. After dating each other over distance for a year, he publicly announced her a

What is Gauri Spratt’s professional career?

Gauri boasts an eclectic career history in fashion, design, and beauty care industries:

  • Education: Gauri graduated from Blue Mountain School before migrating to the UK, where she studied Styling and Photography at the University of the Arts London, completing her studies in 2004.

  • Beauty Industry: Before her foray into film management, she was involved in the fashion and textiles industry in Bengaluru before joining BBlunt, the famous chain of salons as its co-owner and director, heading one of their branches in Mumbai.

  • Aamir Khan Productions: Gauri has recently entered the entertainment industry, lent her support and partnered with her husband at Aamir Khan Productions.

What is her family background?

Gauri belongs to an extremely famous multicultural family with a rich history. Gauri is the daughter of Robert Spratt, whose ancestry comprises of Tamils and British people, and Rita Spratt, who used to own a salon in Bengaluru and belonged to Punjab’s and Irish community.

Interestingly, her father’s grandfather is Philip Spratt, a communist writer and thinker born in Britain who moved to India in 1920s and got involved in Indian freedom movement.

Does Gauri Spratt have children from a past marriage?

Yes, Gauri Spratt was indeed married earlier and has a seven-year-old son, Quinn, from this marriage. Post her divorce and then marrying Aamir, she moved with her son from Bangalore to Mumbai.

The wedding of the couple was simply beautiful in all aspects, especially the beautiful blend of the two families into one. In some pictures taken from inside the July 5 private event, there was Gauri’s son Quinn, who stood very proudly between the two newly-weds with a ring box in hand, along with Aamir’s youngest son Azad Rao Khan.

ALSO READ: Who Was Jaswant Singh Khalra? The Real-Life Human Rights Activist Behind Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj

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Who Is Gauri Spratt? A Look At Aamir Khan’s Wife, Her Career, Family And Past Marriage
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Who Is Gauri Spratt? A Look At Aamir Khan’s Wife, Her Career, Family And Past Marriage
Who Is Gauri Spratt? A Look At Aamir Khan’s Wife, Her Career, Family And Past Marriage
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