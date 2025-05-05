Who Is Gautami Kapoor? Ram Kapoor’s Wife Recalls Getting Molested On Bus: He Put His Hand Inside My Pants

When asked about Mumbai’s safety, Gautami expressed a deep emotional connection with the city. She admitted she might be biased, but believes that Mumbai is relatively safe, stating that the city has shaped her life and career in countless ways.

Actress Gautami Kapoor recently opened up about a traumatic experience from her school days in Mumbai.

During a candid conversation, she revealed how a stranger misbehaved with her while she was returning home from school, and shared how her mother’s support helped her overcome the fear and speak up against inappropriate behaviour.

Actress Reflects on Mumbai’s Safety

When asked about Mumbai’s safety, Gautami expressed a deep emotional connection with the city. She admitted she might be biased, but believes that Mumbai is relatively safe, stating that the city has shaped her life and career in countless ways.

The actress shared that she started commuting by bus as early as the age of five, since her family didn’t own a vehicle. Even during her college years, she frequently used public transportation like buses and trains, and found those modes of travel generally safe.

Gautami Kapoor Recounts Disturbing Experience

Recalling a traumatic event, Gautami said, “I was in the sixth grade when a man inappropriately touched me from behind on a bus. A man put his hand inside my pants from behind. I was too young to immediately comprehend what had just happened. I got off the bus in shock and fear, and spent the next 15–20 minutes trying to process the situation. I kept wondering if that man was following me.”

The actress revealed that she hesitated to confide in her mother right away. “I was scared she would blame me or scold me,” Gautami admitted, noting that she was dressed in her school uniform at the time, which added to her confusion and distress.

Her Mother’s Powerful Words Encouraged Courage and Resistance

When she finally told her mother, Gautami was surprised by her reaction. “She told me I should’ve slapped the man or grabbed his collar. She reminded me not to be afraid,” said Gautami. Her mother encouraged her to always stand her ground, advising, “If anything like this happens again, hold their hand tightly, scream, and don’t hesitate. Use pepper spray or hit them with your shoe if needed—just don’t stay silent.”

On the professional front, Gautami Kapoor was recently seen in Gyaarah Gyaarah, an Indian adaptation of the hit Korean series Signal. The thriller also featured Kritika Kamra, Raghav Juyal, Dhairya Karwa, and Aakash Dixit in prominent roles.

Who Is Gautami Kapoor?

Gautami Kapoor is a renowned Indian television and film actress, celebrated for her versatile performances across various mediums.

Television Debut: Gautami began her acting journey with the TV serial Alag Alag on DD Metro.

Breakthrough Role: She gained widespread recognition for her portrayal of Jaya in the popular Star Plus series Kehta Hai Dil.

Notable TV Appearances: Gautami’s television repertoire includes significant roles in Ghar Ek Mandir, Lipstick, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi, and Parvarrish – Season 2.

Film Contributions: Transitioning to the big screen, she made her film debut with the Marathi movie Bindhaast in 1999. Her filmography encompasses roles in Fanaa (2006), Student of the Year (2012), Shaadi Ke Side Effects (2014), and Satyameva Jayate 2 (2021).

Web Series: Gautami has also ventured into digital platforms, featuring in web series like Special OPS (2020) and Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story (2021).