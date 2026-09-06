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Home > Entertainment News > Who Is Geet Grewal? Parmish Verma Confirms Divorce After 5 Years Of Marriage, Ex-Wife’s Political Connection Revealed

Who Is Geet Grewal? Parmish Verma Confirms Divorce After 5 Years Of Marriage, Ex-Wife’s Political Connection Revealed

Punjabi singer Parmish Verma has confirmed that he is divorced from Geet Grewal after nearly five years of marriage. His statement comes amid growing speculation about his personal life and his reported relationship with Harman Brar.

Parmish Verma-Geet Grewal (Photo:X)
Parmish Verma-Geet Grewal (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sun 2026-09-06 14:26 IST

Punjabi singer and actor Parmish Verma has finally addressed months of speculation surrounding his marriage to Geet Grewal, confirming that the two are divorced. His statement also appeared to acknowledge that there is now another woman in his life, though he did not name her.  The confirmation comes after weeks of online discussion surrounding Parmish’s reported closeness with actress and model Harman Brar. The singer has faced criticism and allegations of infidelity on social media, but he has pushed back against what he described as a simplified narrative around his personal life.

When Did Parmish Verma And Geet Grewal Get Married?

Parmish and Geet, whose real name is Guneet Grewal, had been together for several years before getting married in Canada in October 2021. Parmish had made their relationship public during Geet’s political campaign earlier that year, proudly supporting her after she was selected as the Liberal Party candidate for Mission–Matsqui–Fraser Canyon.

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The couple welcomed their daughter, Sadaa, in 2022. For years, their relationship remained relatively private despite Parmish being a prominent name in the Punjabi entertainment industry.

Who Is Parmish Verma’s Ex-Wife Geet Grewal?

Geet Grewal is a Canadian lawyer who also entered politics. In 2021, she contested the Canadian federal election as the Liberal Party candidate from Mission–Matsqui–Fraser Canyon in British Columbia. She lost the election to Conservative candidate Brad Vis.

She studied law at the University of Leicester and later completed a Master’s degree in Law at Queen Mary University of London. Geet comes from a family of Indian immigrants who built their lives in Canada and became involved in the local community.

What Did Parmish Verma Say About His Divorce?

While confirming his changed relationship status, Parmish spoke about dealing with personal struggles and criticism. He also stressed the importance of respecting both his former wife and the woman currently in his life.

His comments come months after reports of trouble in the marriage first surfaced in January 2026, when an alleged document concerning their separation circulated online. At the time, neither Parmish nor Geet publicly confirmed the reports.

As of now, Geet Grewal has not publicly commented on Parmish’s divorce confirmation. Meanwhile, speculation around Parmish and Harman Brar continues, although neither has directly confirmed the nature of their relationship.

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Who Is Geet Grewal? Parmish Verma Confirms Divorce After 5 Years Of Marriage, Ex-Wife’s Political Connection Revealed
Tags: Geet GrewalParmish Verma

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Who Is Geet Grewal? Parmish Verma Confirms Divorce After 5 Years Of Marriage, Ex-Wife’s Political Connection Revealed

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Who Is Geet Grewal? Parmish Verma Confirms Divorce After 5 Years Of Marriage, Ex-Wife’s Political Connection Revealed
Who Is Geet Grewal? Parmish Verma Confirms Divorce After 5 Years Of Marriage, Ex-Wife’s Political Connection Revealed
Who Is Geet Grewal? Parmish Verma Confirms Divorce After 5 Years Of Marriage, Ex-Wife’s Political Connection Revealed
Who Is Geet Grewal? Parmish Verma Confirms Divorce After 5 Years Of Marriage, Ex-Wife’s Political Connection Revealed

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