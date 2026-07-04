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Home > Entertainment News > Who Is Geni Kamki? Viral Instagram Star Leaves Samay Raina Stunned On India’s Got Latent Season 2

Who Is Geni Kamki? Viral Instagram Star Leaves Samay Raina Stunned On India’s Got Latent Season 2

Geni Kamki, better known as Luciidforyou on Instagram, emerged as one of the biggest talking points from India's Got Latent Season 2 Episode 2.

Who Is Geni Kamki? (Photo: X)
Who Is Geni Kamki? (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-07-04 17:03 IST

India’s Got Latent Season 2 has continued its comeback with memorable contestants, but Episode 2 belonged to Geni Kamki. While she walked away without the ₹1 lakh prize, the influencer captured everyone’s attention after revealing the scale of her online popularity. Known to millions as Luciidforyou, Geni impressed the panel not only with her performance but also with the story behind her journey from a student in the Northeast to one of India’s fastest-growing digital creators.

Her appearance also produced one of the episode’s funniest moments, as host Samay Raina joked about the legal controversy surrounding the show before acknowledging that Geni’s online reach surpassed even his own.

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Who Is Geni Kamki?

Originally from Arunachal Pradesh, Geni is currently pursuing a degree in homeopathy in Guwahati, Assam. Alongside her studies, she has built a massive social media presence through dance videos, singing clips and lifestyle content.

She now has more than 1.2 million followers on Instagram, where her expressive dance performances and relatable humour have helped her build a loyal audience. On India’s Got Latent, Geni chose to perform a song written by her brother that had never been officially released, adding a personal touch to her audition.

Samay Raina’s FIR Joke Gets The Panel Laughing

When Geni revealed she studies in Guwahati, Samay couldn’t resist making a self-deprecating joke. “Yaar Guwahati mein ek FIR kam kara do,” he laughed, referencing the FIR filed against him in Assam during the controversy surrounding the previous season of India’s Got Latent.

The joke drew laughter from both the panel and the audience, reflecting Samay’s willingness to poke fun at his own legal troubles following the show’s widely publicised controversy earlier this year.

Watch The Video Here

The Dance Video That Made Her An Internet Sensation

Geni first shot to fame with a short dance reel set to Vachindamma, the popular song from the 2018 Telugu blockbuster Geetha Govindam. The now-iconic video begins with her appearing to study quietly before unexpectedly breaking into an energetic dance performance. The combination of impeccable timing, expressive choreography and comic storytelling quickly resonated with viewers across platforms. When Geni first recorded India’s Got Latent, she revealed the clip had crossed 118 million views. Since then, its popularity has only grown, with the video now amassing more than 134 million views across social media.

The number left Samay visibly stunned. Fellow panellist Balraj Ghai joked that even Samay’s videos hadn’t reached those numbers. “Nahi hai, bhai,” Samay admitted before playfully offering Geni his own panellist’s chair, saying she deserved to be sitting alongside the judges.

Even Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna noticed her

Geni’s viral dance video has earned appreciation from several celebrities. Geetha Govindam stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna both interacted with the clip on social media. Rashmika praised her performance, calling it “amazing,” while Vijay described it as one of the best videos he had recently watched. Comedian Zakir Khan also joined the conversation with a humorous comment, while actors Aparshakti Khurana and Aditi Rao Hydari applauded Geni’s expressions, comic timing and effortless screen presence.

Her appearance on India’s Got Latent has now introduced her to an even wider audience, proving that although she didn’t take home the prize money, she was undoubtedly one of the episode’s biggest winners.

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Who Is Geni Kamki? Viral Instagram Star Leaves Samay Raina Stunned On India’s Got Latent Season 2
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Who Is Geni Kamki? Viral Instagram Star Leaves Samay Raina Stunned On India’s Got Latent Season 2
Who Is Geni Kamki? Viral Instagram Star Leaves Samay Raina Stunned On India’s Got Latent Season 2
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