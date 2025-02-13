Who Is Gillie Da Kid? Rapper Says Police Told Him 17-Year-Old Basketball Star Noah Scurry Was His Son’s Killer

Gillie is well known for his independent grind in the rap industry and his claim of ghostwriting for major artists, including Lil Wayne, though the latter has never confirmed it.

On January 14, 2025, 17-year-old Noah Scurry, a star basketball player, was shot and killed outside his home in Philadelphia. The attack took place around 7 a.m. in an alley behind Rohrer Street, with at least 20 gunshots fired.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Scurry, described as a top-performing student and athlete, had recently scored the highest SAT placement score in his school. His murder devastated the school community.

Authorities revealed that a white Jeep Cherokee was linked to the shooting, with at least two gunmen exiting the vehicle while a third individual possibly acted as the driver.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Reports also indicated that Scurry had been a victim in a previous shooting in May 2023, where a man in his 60s was killed. However, police have not disclosed any motive or suspect details related to his most recent murder.

Gillie Da Kid Links His Son’s Murder to Scurry’s Death

During his interview with Shannon Sharpe, Gillie Da Kid opened up about the heartbreaking news he received from law enforcement. When asked if he had spoken to the person responsible for his son’s death, Gillie responded, “Nah, I never met him. The only reason I knew is because the police called me and told me once he was murdered,” he said.

Gillie further revealed that police had planned to arrest Scurry in connection with Spady’s murder, but he was killed before authorities could take action.

“The kid had just got shot 17 times—he was walking with his mom and got murdered. Then the police notified me and let me know that he was one of the kids that was pretty much about to get locked up for the murder, but he got murdered first,” Gillie explained.

Scurry’s Death a Form of “Divine Justice,” Says Gillie

Reflecting on the situation, Gillie stated, “He had to deal with God, that’s how I look at it.”

When Sharpe mentioned Scurry’s murder, Gillie confirmed that the 17-year-old was responsible for killing his son. “Yeah. The 17-year-old basketball player that just got shot 17 times. That’s who killed my son,” Gillie affirmed.

He emphasized that his son was not the intended target of the fatal shooting in 2023. “He just happened to be at the wrong place, at the wrong time,” he added.

While both murders remain under investigation, authorities have not publicly shared further details on Scurry’s possible involvement in Spady’s death. No official statements have been made regarding potential accomplices or additional suspects.

The tragic connection between these two cases highlights the ongoing issue of gun violence in Philadelphia, leaving families and communities grieving their losses.

Who Is Gillie Da Kid?

Gillie Da Kid, whose real name is Nasir Fard, is a Philadelphia-born rapper, songwriter, and podcast host.

He first gained fame in the early 2000s as a member of the hip-hop group Major Figgas. Gillie is well known for his independent grind in the rap industry and his claim of ghostwriting for major artists, including Lil Wayne, though the latter has never confirmed it.

Career Highlights:

Music Career: Gillie was initially signed to Cash Money Records but left due to disputes over unpaid royalties. He later pursued an independent career and gained a strong underground following.

Podcasting: He co-hosts the popular podcast “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” with his cousin Wallo267, where they discuss hip-hop, sports, and street culture.

Acting & Business: Beyond music, Gillie has appeared in independent films and expanded his brand through business ventures.

Personal Life & Tragedy: Gillie recently made headlines after the murder of his 25-year-old son, Devin Spady (YNG Cheese), in July 2023. He has since been vocal about gun violence in Philadelphia.