Gulki Joshi gained widespread recognition for her portrayal of the fierce and intelligent Haseena Malik in the popular show Maddam Sir.

Who Is Gulki Joshi? Actress Reveals She Was Nearly Molested While Presenting Award To MS Dhoni

Popular television actress Gulki Joshi, best known for her role as Haseena Malik in Maddam Sir, recently opened up about a chilling experience from her early career — a stark reminder of how overwhelming celebrity attention can sometimes turn dangerous.

A Celebration That Turned Into Chaos

Speaking to Filmymantra, Gulki recounted a harrowing memory from a visit to Ranchi several years ago. “This happened a long time ago. I had gone to Ranchi for the IPL — I had to present an award to Mr. Dhoni. At that time, my show Nadaan Parinde (2014) was running successfully, and because of the show’s popularity, I was invited to attend the event,” she shared.

What began as an exciting trip soon spiraled out of control. Gulki described how the crowd’s enthusiasm became threatening. “As soon as I stepped outside, I was completely mobbed by a crowd. It wasn’t just excitement — it became physically overwhelming to the point where I genuinely felt threatened. Amid the pushing, shoving, and chaos, the horrifying thought crossed my mind that I could be molested right there in the crowd,” she revealed.

Fortunately, security intervened just in time. “Just as things were spiraling out of control, the security team arrived and somehow managed to pull me out of the mob. They whisked me away to safety. But the fear lingered. It shook me. That was the only time I’ve ever truly been afraid of the crowd, of the people,” Gulki added.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Meeting MS Dhoni: A Silver Lining

Despite the frightening ordeal, Gulki’s encounter with MS Dhoni left her with a lasting, positive impression. “When I finally met Mr. Dhoni, he was everything you’d hope a hero to be — humble, warm, and grounded. Even though he must have been exhausted after the match, he patiently met every fan, smiled, took pictures, and made everyone feel special,” she fondly recalled.

The humility she witnessed in Dhoni struck a deep chord with her. “In that moment, I realized what true greatness is. No arrogance, no drama — just pure, unfiltered humility. It really stayed with me. It reminded me that real talent shines the brightest when it’s combined with real humility,” Gulki reflected.

The Highs and Lows of Public Life

Touching upon the darker realities of fame, Gulki pointed out how adoration can quickly turn unsafe. “While recognition feels rewarding, incidents like what happened in Ranchi make you realize how important security and boundaries are. Crowds don’t always realize the impact of their actions — a mob mentality can strip away personal safety in seconds,” she said.

Who is Gulki Joshi?

Gulki Joshi is a renowned television actress who has made a significant impact in the Indian entertainment industry. She gained widespread recognition for her portrayal of the fierce and intelligent Haseena Malik in the popular show Maddam Sir. Known for her compelling performances, Gulki has also dabbled in different genres and roles, showcasing her range and versatility.

Professionally, Gulki continues to showcase her versatility. She was recently seen in the anthology series Hasratein 2, where she explored bold and layered narratives. The series features a talented ensemble including Dolly Chawla, Sanam Johar, Vivek Dahiya, Vinit Kakar, Amika Shail, Saisha Sehgal, Zuber K. Khan, Karan Sharma, Nyrraa M Banerji, Param Singh, Puja Banerjee, Sandeep Kumaar, Akanksha Puri, Rishaab Chauhaan, and Navveen Sharrma.

ALSO READ: Who Is Corbin Bosch? The South African Pacer With A PSL Ban, Making Waves On MI Debut