Monday, April 28, 2025
Who Is Gulki Joshi’s Boyfriend? Maddam Sir Actress Once Revealed How She Found Love On A Dating App

After taking a break from her hectic schedule, Gulki Joshi found love in an unexpected place. During her travels, she joined a dating app and met someone who was not from the entertainment industry.

Gulki Joshi, best known for her portrayal of SHO Haseena Malik in the popular show Maddam Sir, recently shared a troubling memory from an event in Ranchi.

During her visit to present an award to cricket legend MS Dhoni, she found herself caught in a terrifying situation. At the time, her show Nadaan Parinde (2014) was gaining immense popularity, which led to the invitation.

Crowd Chaos Turns Threatening

What started as an exciting event soon turned into a frightening experience for the actress. Gulki described how she was overwhelmed by the crowd’s enthusiasm, which quickly escalated into a threatening situation.

“As soon as I stepped outside, I was mobbed. It wasn’t just excitement — it became physically overwhelming to the point where I genuinely felt threatened. Amid the chaos, I feared being molested,” she recalled.

Fortunately, security arrived just in time to pull her out of the mob. While she was safely escorted away, the traumatic experience left a lasting impact on her. “That was the only time I’ve truly feared the crowd and the people,” she shared, expressing how the incident shook her emotionally.

 

Who Is Gulki Joshi’s Boyfriend?

After taking a break from her hectic schedule, Gulki Joshi found love in an unexpected place. During her travels, she joined a dating app and met someone who was not from the entertainment industry.

“I thought if it goes wrong, I’d just blame it on a fake profile,” Gulki laughed, explaining her initial approach to online dating. However, she was pleasantly surprised to meet a man who didn’t follow her professional life and appreciated her as a person rather than an actress.

Gulki reveals that her relationship has been progressing well, with her and her boyfriend now dating for about nine months.

“Earlier, it was about the adventure and butterflies. Now, for the first time, I feel emotionally secure,” she said, expressing how important emotional security is for women in relationships.

Who is Gulki Joshi?

Khyati Joshi, better known as Gulki Joshi, has gained widespread fame for her role as SHO Haseena Malik in the comedy series Maddam Sir.

Her acting career includes roles in Phir Subah Hogi, Nadaan Parindey Ghar Aaja, and Ek Shringaar-Swabhiman. She also appeared as Devaki in the mythological drama Paramavatar Shri Krishna and featured in the web series Bhaukaal.

