Janhvi Kapoor who was recently busy with a project based on a flight lieutenant, IAF Gunjan Saxena who went on Kargil War, has shared a heartfelt note on her birthday. This film has made all of us eager to know more about the IAF officer Gunjan Saxena. Read the below article to know more about her.

Interesting facts about Gunjan Saxena: Janhvi Kapoor ‘s recent project based on first Indian Air Force woman officer who went to Kargil War has gained popularity popularity in no time. From Janhvi Kapoor’s preparation to an intriguing poster, Janhvi Kapoor’s this movie has been in news for all good reasons. Now, on the occasion of Gunjan Saxena’s birthday, a heartwarming note was quite expected by Janhvi Kapoor. On the occasion of Gunjan Saxena’s birthday, Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram and wrote a heartfelt post. In the Instagram post, she had thanked for teaching her the true meaning of bravery, importance of working hard and sincerely and for paving the way for millions of women in their country.

She also wrote that she is an inspiration and a hero, without ever having tried to be. She also wrote that a story had helped her to believe in herself, and hopefully will help others too. Time and again, a lot has been written about Gunjan Saxena who became the first Indian Air Force woman officer who went to Kargil War but little we know about Gunjan Saxena.

Here are some few pointers about Gunjan Saxena which we bet you would’ve hardly known:

Gunjan Saxena, marked her name in history during the Kargil war in 1999, as a flying officer when she follows a Cheetah aircraft into the combat zone and rescued several soldiers.

After pursuing her graduation from Hansraj College in New Delhi, Gunjan had joined the Delhi Flying Club at Safdarjung.

Gunjan, daughter of an Army officer, was summoned by the Indian Air Force when the conflict between India and Pakistan was mounted. She was asked to fly in Srinagar and she agreed.

IAF pilot had a close shave when an enemy missile missed her aircraft and crashed behind it. However, she had continued with her duties.

Elaborating regarding her experience of the mission. Gunjan Saxena revealed a mission when three flying officers were commissioned where she evacuated injured Indian Army soldiers. This was her biggest motivation during Kargil.

Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena had served as a short service commissioned officer when she didn’t have the opportunities that woman in Air Force have today. Her tenure was ended after seven years, but the woman in the air force can now receive a permanent commission.

With her one Bollywood debut, Janhvi Kapoor had proven that she is an upcoming star and can excel with her acting prowess in future. All thanks to her late mother Sridevi whose charming acting turned out to be a blessing for her daughter. Being a newbie in the industry, it’s a known fact that she is quite hardworking actor who has a spark to mark his own presence in Bollywood.

In another poster released on Zee Studios, Janhvi Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi were seen together. Sacred Games 2 star Pankaj Tripathi will be essaying the role of Janhvi’s father.

Interesting isn’t it? You can’t deny it. Since a lot of biopics are in the making and has done a good business at the box office, similar hopes and expectations are with the Jahnvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App