Who Is Harman Brar? From Lekh And Tabaah To Dekhi Ja — The Woman In Parmish Verma’s Life Amid Divorce From Geet Grewal

Punjabi singer-actor Parmish Verma’s personal life has become the centre of attention after he confirmed that he is divorced from Geet Grewal, five years after their wedding. His statement came amid intense online speculation surrounding his equation with actress and model Harman Brar.

While social media has already labelled Harman as Parmish’s new partner, the story is slightly more complicated. Parmish has acknowledged that there is a woman in his life, but neither he nor Harman has publicly detailed the nature or timeline of their relationship.

So, who exactly is Harman Brar?

Who is Harman Brar?

Harman Brar is a Punjabi actress and model who has been working in the regional entertainment industry for several years. Importantly, she was not an unknown face who suddenly emerged because of the Parmish Verma controversy. Her acting credits include Punjabi films such as Harjeeta, Rabb Da Radio 2, Lekh and Tabaah. IMDb also lists her among the cast of these projects.

In Lekh, released in 2022 and starring Gurnam Bhullar and Tania, Harman played Kamal. She was also part of Tabaah, the 2024 Punjabi romantic drama directed by and starring Parmish Verma, with Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead. Harman is credited as Neha in the film.

What is Harman Brar’s connection with Parmish Verma?

Harman and Parmish have known each other professionally for some time. Their association extends beyond Tabaah. Harman featured in Parmish’s music video “Dekhi Ja”, after which the two were seen together in several social-media posts, reels and pictures. Their repeated collaborations eventually led fans to speculate that their equation might be more than professional.

More recently, Harman appeared in “Behja”, a track by Parmish Verma and MC Square. Her presence in the music video brought her renewed attention among Punjabi music audiences.

Why are Parmish Verma and Harman Brar being linked?

The dating rumours intensified after Parmish shared a cosy picture with Harman. Fans also noticed their repeated appearances together online, leading to questions about whether their relationship had moved beyond their professional collaborations. However, it is important not to present the relationship as the confirmed reason behind Parmish’s divorce.

Parmish has confirmed his divorce from Geet and referred to an “ex-wife” as well as “the woman in my life today”. But he has not publicly said that Harman was responsible for the breakdown of his marriage, nor has he publicly explained when his relationship with Harman began.

Why did Parmish Verma and Geet Grewal divorce?

This is the part where speculation needs to be separated from fact. Parmish and Geet married in Canada in October 2021 and later welcomed their daughter, Sadaa. Rumours about trouble in their marriage began circulating months before Parmish addressed them publicly.

In September 2026, Parmish finally confirmed that Geet is his ex-wife. Responding to criticism over his personal life, he said he had dealt with his own consequences and pain and stressed that he had the discipline to “respect my ex-wife” and the woman currently in his life.

But the exact reason for the divorce remains undisclosed.

Online claims that the separation happened because of Harman or alleged infidelity have circulated widely, but neither Parmish nor Geet has publicly confirmed those allegations. Therefore, they should not be reported as the reason for the divorce.

For now, Harman Brar remains best known for her work in Punjabi cinema and music videos, even as her association with Parmish Verma has suddenly placed her at the centre of a much bigger conversation.