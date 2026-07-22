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Home > Entertainment News > Who Is Harsh Beniwal? Popular YouTuber’s Take On The NEET Protest Goes Viral

Who Is Harsh Beniwal? Popular YouTuber’s Take On The NEET Protest Goes Viral

Popular YouTuber and actor Harsh Beniwal went viral after sharing his take on the NEET student protest. While standing in solidarity with genuine student aspirants, Beniwal strongly condemned political figures for using the movement as a shield.

Harsh Beniwal, Image Credits- Instagram
Harsh Beniwal, Image Credits- Instagram

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Wed 2026-07-22 22:24 IST

Popular content creator and actor Harsh Beniwal has joined the list of prominent names who have come out of silence and voiced support for NEET examination paper leak protests. Famous for his comedic roles and humour, Beniwal’s recent reaction to the protest has gone viral over the social media platforms.

In the message, the creator offered a very unique support, while he was all for the genuine NEET students who are affected by the negligence and mismanagement of the exams but had a clear warning for those political figures and opportunists attempting to hijack the movement for their personal gains.

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Who Is Harsh Beniwal?

Harsh Beniwal is one of the pioneers in India’s YouTubers, influencers, and actors, having more than 15 million subscribers just on YouTube.

Beginning his career in 2015 on Vine and Dubsmash before shifting to YouTube, Beniwal created his own platform based on funny and relatable stories about middle-class families, campus life, and relationships. His success came from his hilarious vines, playing the lead role in the immensely popular web series of college dramas named Campus Diaries, and making his highly anticipated debut in Bollywood with the film Student of the Year 2 directed by Karan Johar.

What Did Harsh Beniwal Say About The NEET Student Protests?

In his viral video, Harsh Beniwal directly talked about the chaotic scenes of New Delhi where thousands of students took to streets to seek reforms in the education system.

While expressing remorse over what happened to the students because of the paper leaks, Beniwal called out the growing political interference surrounding the Jantar Mantar protests:

“Stand with the students who are fighting for their rights and their future. But do not let people who have zero care for your exams use your protest as a stage for their own political games,” Beniwal stated during his commentary.

How Are Digital Creators Influencing The NEET Protest Narrative?

The statement made by Harsh Beniwal is proof that independent content creators and influencers are taking up a huge part of shaping public opinion in a nation’s youth crisis.

With social media influencers such as Dhruv Rathee, Purav Jha, Ashish Chanchlani, and now Harsh Beniwal coming forward, millions of young people are using social media to get their opinion on matters instead of following traditional broadcast media. The warning given by Harsh Beniwal to safeguard the student movement from being politically influenced reflects an identical sentiment given by veteran actor Anupam Kher.

ALSO READ: Why Was Dhurandhar Actor Ayesha Khan Detained By Mumbai Police During The NEET Protest? Full Story Explained

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Who Is Harsh Beniwal? Popular YouTuber’s Take On The NEET Protest Goes Viral
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Who Is Harsh Beniwal? Popular YouTuber’s Take On The NEET Protest Goes Viral
Who Is Harsh Beniwal? Popular YouTuber’s Take On The NEET Protest Goes Viral
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