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Home > Entertainment News > Who Is Harshad Chopda? TV Star Reveals How a Double Betrayal by His Girlfriend and Best Friend Changed His Life Forever, Know The Full Story

Who Is Harshad Chopda? TV Star Reveals How a Double Betrayal by His Girlfriend and Best Friend Changed His Life Forever, Know The Full Story

Harshad Chopda breaks down on Lock Upp Season 2, revealing how a shocking 2010 betrayal by his girlfriend and best friend made him a recluse for 16 years.

Harshad Chopda, Image Credits- Instagram/@harshad_chopda
Harshad Chopda, Image Credits- Instagram/@harshad_chopda

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sun 2026-06-28 21:01 IST

The Indian television personality Harshad Chopda is famous for his reclusive and very private personal life. Even after being in the limelight for over two decades as one of the favourite male stars of Indian television, he has never really exposed himself beyond what is seen in the roles that he plays.

This curtain came down entirely when the actor spoke about a double betrayal he experienced after a period of 16 years on the debut episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa Season 2 on the streaming platform Netflix.

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Why Did Harshad Chopda Maintain Such a Secretive Life?

As the premiere episode, which was aired with the help of the lively duo of Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, came to an end, both of them asked Harshad questions about his private life which is something that not many people are aware of.

As a part of the jail entry challenge, all the contestants had to share a very private thing about themselves in order to escape any form of punishment at the very outset. This is when the lead star of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai revealed a secret which has been a burden on him since 2010.

What Was the “Double Betrayal” That Changed Him?

Tears in his eyes and visibly holding himself back, Harshad said that while he had an introverted personality and was usually quite wary about others, it was a survival trait that he developed after losing two people who meant the most to him at once.

“I lost two of the most important people in my life. Since then, I have not been able to trust anybody and let myself be vulnerable,” confessed Harshad. “I am going to share one secret with you guys which nobody knows about till date. My friend and my girlfriend. And in one go, my girlfriend cheated on me with my best friend. So ever since that, I’m a little wary. That’s it, that is my secret.”

As Harshad explains, he is naturally very vulnerable emotionally and always makes attachments and dependents very easily. The double whammy of betrayal he suffered when both his lover and confidant turned against him in 2010 shattered his perceptions and left him cowering within himself.

How Did the Cast and Fans React to the Leak?

The unexpected confession had generated a definite feeling of silence within the Lock Upp 2 audience. His rival as well as a co-star from the fourth episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Shivangi Joshi, could not hide her shock after he came out with this shocking revelation.

While everybody else was trying to guess and put together pieces of information as to what other people might have been involved in this particular case, Harshad made sure that he did not mention any names whatsoever. Farah Khan congratulated him on his immense courage and pointed out that sometimes it takes a lot of bravery to reveal one’s pain.

ALSO READ: Why Does Sohail Khan Think He’ll Be Eliminated from Alliance in the First Week? Here Is All We Know

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Who Is Harshad Chopda? TV Star Reveals How a Double Betrayal by His Girlfriend and Best Friend Changed His Life Forever, Know The Full Story
Tags: Harshad ChopdaLock Upp Season 2

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Who Is Harshad Chopda? TV Star Reveals How a Double Betrayal by His Girlfriend and Best Friend Changed His Life Forever, Know The Full Story

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Who Is Harshad Chopda? TV Star Reveals How a Double Betrayal by His Girlfriend and Best Friend Changed His Life Forever, Know The Full Story
Who Is Harshad Chopda? TV Star Reveals How a Double Betrayal by His Girlfriend and Best Friend Changed His Life Forever, Know The Full Story
Who Is Harshad Chopda? TV Star Reveals How a Double Betrayal by His Girlfriend and Best Friend Changed His Life Forever, Know The Full Story
Who Is Harshad Chopda? TV Star Reveals How a Double Betrayal by His Girlfriend and Best Friend Changed His Life Forever, Know The Full Story

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