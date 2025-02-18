Who Is His Mystery Bride, Hridi Narang? Indie Sensation Singer Anuv Jain Ties The Knot Long Term Girl Friend

Indie singer Anuv Jain is now married! He tied the knot with marketing professional Hridi Narang. Who is she? Here’s everything you need to know.

Indie music star and Gen Z icon Anuv Jain is now married! The ‘Tum Mere Ho’ singer, known for his soulful tracks and heartfelt lyrics, tied the knot in a beautiful traditional ceremony over the weekend. Jain took to social media to share dreamy glimpses of his big day, though he left out one key detail—his bride’s name.

Alongside the pictures, he captioned, “Aur haan dekho yahan kaise aayi do dilon ki yeh baraat hai”, keeping his announcement poetic, much like his songs. However, internet sleuths quickly identified his wife as Hridi Narang, sparking curiosity about the woman who stole the singer’s heart.

Who Is Hridi Narang?

Hridi Narang is a marketing professional with extensive experience in brand management and campaign execution. She holds a Master’s degree in Marketing from the University of Technology Sydney and a Bachelor’s degree from RMIT University.

Her professional journey includes roles at leading organizations such as Collective Artists Network, MullenLowe Lintas Group, and Convenience Advertising in Australia. She has also worked at Refinitiv (LSEG Business), Percept Ltd, and Thomson Reuters. Skilled in social media, leadership, and teamwork, Hridi now runs her own startup, Guru Om Candles and Décor.

Anuv Jain’s Journey to Stardom

Anuv Jain began his musical career at 16, using songwriting as a form of emotional expression. Over the years, he has given fans hits like ‘Baarishein,’ ‘Alag Aasmaan,’ ‘Gul,’ ‘Husn,’ and ‘Jo Tum Mere Ho.’ His popularity skyrocketed, making him a voice of his generation.

In 2023, Forbes India recognized Jain in its ‘30 Under 30’ list, cementing his status as a leading artist in India’s indie music scene.

As Anuv embarks on this new chapter with Hridi, fans across the country are sending their love and best wishes to the couple.

