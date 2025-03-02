Who Is Hosting the Oscars 2025?

Emmy Award-winning TV host, writer, producer, and comedian Conan O'Brien will be the sole host for the 97th Academy Awards on March 2, 2025.

Here is all you need to know:

This will mark O’Brien’s first time hosting the Oscars, Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang had announced in a joint statement in November last year.

“We are thrilled and honoured to have the incomparable Conan O’Brien host the Oscars this year,” the statement read.

According to the Academy, O’Brien is the “perfect person to lead our global celebration of film with his brilliant humor, love of movies, and live TV expertise”.

His remarkable ability to connect with audiences will bring viewers together to do what the Oscars do best—honor the spectacular films and filmmakers of the year, the statement further said.

Reacting to the announcement, O’Brien had joked, saying, “America demanded it, and now it’s happening: Taco Bell’s new Cheesy Chalupa Supreme. In other news, I’m hosting the Oscars”.

While O’Brien has never hosted the Oscars, he previously hosted the Emmys to critical acclaim in 2002 and 2006, as well as the MTV Movie Awards in 2014.

He is known for his ability to inject life into awards shows, even when he’s not hosting. In 2021, he went viral for his antics at the Emmys, where he was nominated for Outstanding Variety Talk Series.

Calling O’Brien a “preeminent comedic voice whose decades-long success is marked by his distinctive humor and perspective,” President of Disney Television Group Craig Erwich had said, “He joins an iconic roster of comedy greats who have served in this role, and we are fortunate to have him center stage for the Oscars.”

“Conan has all the qualities of a great Oscars host—he is incredibly witty, charismatic, and funny, and he has proven himself to be a master of live event television,” Oscars executive producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan said. “We are excited to work with him to deliver a fresh, exciting, and celebratory show for Hollywood’s biggest night.”

O’Brien is best known for hosting the late-night talk shows ‘Late Night with Conan O’Brien’, ‘The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien’, and Conan.

Over the span of his career, he has won five Primetime Emmys and received 31 nominations.

The 97th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. The ceremony will be broadcast live on ABC starting at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT and in more than 200 regions worldwide. The official live red carpet show will air at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT, according to Deadline.

