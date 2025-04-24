Who Is Imanvi? Prabhas’ New Co-Star Denies Family Links To Pakistan, Says, Rumours And Lies Have Been Falsely Spread

Imanvi detailed her artistic background, sharing that she built her career as an actor, choreographer, and dancer before being offered a role in the Indian film industry—a dream come true for her, given her cultural ties to India.

Imanvi and Prabhas at the launch of their film with Hanu Raghavapudi.

Actress Iman Esmail, popularly known as Imanvi, is all set to star opposite Prabhas in director Hanu Raghavapudi’s upcoming period drama. However, recent online rumours have targeted Imanvi, alleging that she has links to Pakistan’s military.

These baseless accusations emerged in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, prompting the actress to publicly address the matter on Instagram.

Imanvi Expresses Condolences Over Pahalgam Terror Attack

Beginning her statement with empathy, Imanvi expressed grief over the tragic incident in Pahalgam. She wrote,

“My heartfelt condolences go out to the victims and families affected by the Pahalgam tragedy. Any loss of innocent life is devastating and deeply painful. I strongly denounce all acts of violence.”

The actress added that she has always been committed to spreading “light and love through art” and dreams of a future united by peace.

Actress Calls Out Fake News and Online Hate

Imanvi then took a stand against the false claims regarding her identity. She clarified, “There have been lies circulated about my family and me, particularly allegations of links to the Pakistani military. Let me state clearly—no one in my family has ever been connected to the Pakistani armed forces. These stories are completely false and have been spread to fuel hate and division.”

She also criticized verified news platforms and social media accounts for sharing unverified claims, saying they failed to fact-check their sources.

Imanvi Clarifies Her Indian American Identity

To put the speculation to rest, Imanvi emphasized her roots, “I am a proud Indian American who speaks Hindi, Telugu, Gujarati, and English. I was born in Los Angeles, California, after my parents legally immigrated to the U.S. and later became American citizens.”

She detailed her artistic background, sharing that she built her career as an actor, choreographer, and dancer before being offered a role in the Indian film industry—a dream come true for her, given her cultural ties to India.

Concluding her powerful message, Imanvi wrote, “I’m committed to contributing to Indian cinema and honoring my cultural roots. I hope my work helps strengthen unity, not division. With love and purpose, I will continue this journey.”

About the Film: A Historical Fiction Set in the 1940s

Imanvi will feature alongside Prabhas, Mithun Chakraborty, and Jaya Prada in a period drama produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, is described as a historical fiction/alternate history set in the 1940s.

The plot follows a warrior who rises from oppression to challenge the accepted narratives of justice and history.