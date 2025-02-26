Home
Thursday, February 27, 2025
  • Who Is India Martínez? Will Smith Sparks Controversy As He Shares A ‘Steamy’ Moment With Spanish Singer Onstage

Who Is India Martínez? Will Smith Sparks Controversy As He Shares A ‘Steamy’ Moment With Spanish Singer Onstage

India Martínez, known for her flamenco-pop fusion style, brought her own sensual charisma to the performance, perfectly complementing Smith’s stage presence.

Who Is India Martínez? Will Smith Sparks Controversy As He Shares A ‘Steamy’ Moment With Spanish Singer Onstage

Will Smith was spotted sharing a moment with India Martinez


At the 37th Premio Lo Nuestro Awards held on February 20, 2025, at Miami’s Kaseya Center, Will Smith delivered a performance that has since stirred controversy.

The 56-year-old actor and musician took the stage with Spanish singer India Martínez, 39, to perform their duet, “First Love.” However, it wasn’t just the music that grabbed the audience’s attention.

Intimate Onstage Moments Spark Debate

During the performance, Smith and Martínez shared several intimate moments, including close embraces, lingering eye contact, and what appeared to be an onstage kiss.

In one instance, Smith was seen placing his hand on Martínez’s lower back—a gesture that some fans found inappropriate given his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith. The seemingly flirtatious interactions quickly ignited a social media frenzy, with many questioning whether the pair had crossed a line.

A Return to Music: Will Smith’s Comeback Performance

Smith’s appearance at Premio Lo Nuestro marked his official return to music after more than two decades. “First Love,” featured on his upcoming album “Based on a True Story,” is a passionate, romantic ballad that explores the emotions tied to a first love.

India Martínez, known for her flamenco-pop fusion style, brought her own sensual charisma to the performance, perfectly complementing Smith’s stage presence.

Yet, as their chemistry became more evident, some viewers expressed discomfort. At one point, the duo leaned in so closely that it appeared their lips touched, sparking intense reactions from the audience.

How Did The Internet React?

As clips from the performance spread online, social media platforms were flooded with mixed opinions.

One user on X (formerly Twitter) commented, “That was too intimate for a married man. Jada deserves better.” Another asked, “Was that kiss part of the act or something more?”

Some fans even referenced Jada’s past relationship with singer August Alsina, with one sarcastic post stating, “Maybe this is payback for Jada’s ‘entanglements.’” Meanwhile, others defended Smith, arguing that the performance was merely artistic expression.

Will and Jada: Navigating an Unconventional Marriage

The controversy surrounding Smith’s performance has reignited conversations about his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith.

The couple has been open about the complexities of their relationship, including Jada’s past involvement with August Alsina, which she described as an “entanglement” during a 2020 episode of Red Table Talk.

In her 2023 memoir, Worthy, Jada also revealed that she and Will had been secretly separated since 2016, although they remained committed to redefining their relationship on their own terms.

As the debate continues, fans and critics alike are closely watching how the Smiths will respond to the latest wave of speculation surrounding their marriage and Will’s onstage actions.

