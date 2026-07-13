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Home > Entertainment News > Who Is Jaan Kumar Sanu? Singer and Bigg Boss 14 Fame Hospitalised With COVID-19; His Net Worth, Current Work…

Who Is Jaan Kumar Sanu? Singer and Bigg Boss 14 Fame Hospitalised With COVID-19; His Net Worth, Current Work…

Singer Jaan Kumar Sanu, best known for his stint on Bigg Boss 14 and as the son of playback legend Kumar Sanu, has been hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19. Here's a closer look at his career, music journey, current projects and reported net worth.

Who is Jaan Kumar Sanu? (photo: X)
Who is Jaan Kumar Sanu? (photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-07-13 18:02 IST

Singer Jaan Kumar Sanu has been admitted to a Mumbai hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. The 31-year-old shared the news himself through a video recorded from his hospital bed, reassuring fans that he was receiving treatment while keeping his trademark sense of humour intact. In the clip, he jokingly referred to the virus as “China se aaya mera dost,” prompting an outpouring of wishes from fans and fellow celebrities.

The health update has once again put the spotlight on the singer, who rose to national fame after appearing on Bigg Boss 14.

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Who is Jaan Kumar Sanu?

Born Jayesh Bhattacharya, Jaan Kumar Sanu is the son of legendary playback singer Kumar Sanu and his first wife, Rita Bhattacharya. While carrying one of Indian music’s most recognisable surnames, Jaan has steadily built his own identity in the entertainment industry.

He formally adopted the stage name Jaan Kumar Sanu before entering the music industry and has released several independent singles over the years. Unlike his father, whose career was built on Bollywood playback singing, Jaan has largely focused on non-film music, digital releases and live performances.

Bigg Boss 14 gave him nationwide recognition

Although music remained his first passion, Jaan became a household name after participating in Bigg Boss 14 in 2020. His calm personality, emotional journey and candid conversations about his relationship with his father frequently made headlines during the season.

The reality show significantly expanded his fan base and introduced him to audiences beyond the music industry.

What is Jaan Kumar Sanu doing now?

In recent years, Jaan has continued releasing independent music while remaining active on YouTube and Instagram, where he regularly shares cover songs, acoustic performances and behind-the-scenes glimpses of his musical journey. He also performs at live events and private concerts across India.

Jaan Kumar Sanu’s reported net worth

While Jaan has never publicly disclosed his finances, several entertainment portals estimate his net worth to be between Rs 6 crore and Rs 10 crore. His earnings reportedly come from music releases, live performances, reality television appearances, brand collaborations and digital content. These figures, however, have not been independently verified.

As fans continue wishing him a speedy recovery, Jaan’s latest health update has once again highlighted the journey of a singer who has worked to carve out his own space beyond the shadow of his celebrated father.

ALSO READ: Who Is Jasmine Sandlas? The Voice Behind Dhurandhar Songs Who Just Introduced Her Fiancé To The World

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Who Is Jaan Kumar Sanu? Singer and Bigg Boss 14 Fame Hospitalised With COVID-19; His Net Worth, Current Work…
Who Is Jaan Kumar Sanu? Singer and Bigg Boss 14 Fame Hospitalised With COVID-19; His Net Worth, Current Work…
Who Is Jaan Kumar Sanu? Singer and Bigg Boss 14 Fame Hospitalised With COVID-19; His Net Worth, Current Work…
Who Is Jaan Kumar Sanu? Singer and Bigg Boss 14 Fame Hospitalised With COVID-19; His Net Worth, Current Work…

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