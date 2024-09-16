Who Is Jani Master? Stree 2 Choreographer Booked For Sexually Assaulting A Woman Multiple Times

The woman accused Jani Master of sexually assaulting her multiple times in cities including Chennai, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, as well as at her residence in Narsingi. Following her complaint, a zero FIR was lodged, and the case has been transferred to the Narsingi police.

Renowned choreographer Shaik Jani Basha, commonly known as Jani Master, has been booked after a woman accused him of repeatedly sexually assaulting her. Jani Master recently gained attention for choreographing the hit song “Aayi Nai” in the Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree 2.

Reports indicate that the complainant, a 21-year-old choreographer, approached the Raidurgam police in Hyderabad to file the complaint. She alleged that she had been closely collaborating with Jani Master for several months and claimed that he assaulted her during outdoor shoots.

The woman accused Jani Master of sexually assaulting her multiple times in cities including Chennai, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, as well as at her residence in Narsingi. Following her complaint, a zero FIR was lodged, and the case has been transferred to the Narsingi police.

Jani Master has been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including those related to rape, criminal intimidation, and causing harm. The Director General of the Women Safety Wing (WSW) in Telangana, Shikha Goel, has assured that a thorough investigation will be conducted.

Jani Master has yet to release an official statement regarding the allegations.

For those unfamiliar, Jani Master primarily works as a choreographer in the Telugu film industry and has also choreographed numerous hit songs in Kannada cinema. In Bollywood, his work includes songs like “Photocopy” from Jai Ho, “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya,” “Laal Peeli Ankhiyaan,” and recent tracks like “Aaj Ki Raat” and “Aayi Nai” from Stree 2.

