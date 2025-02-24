Home
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  Who Is Jasmin Walia? Hardik Pandya Moves On From Natasa Stankovic As Cricketer Sparks Dating Rumours During Ind Vs Pak

Who Is Jasmin Walia? Hardik Pandya Moves On From Natasa Stankovic As Cricketer Sparks Dating Rumours During Ind Vs Pak

Adding to the dating speculations, Jasmin Walia shared a photo on Instagram a day before the India vs Pakistan match, posing at a luxurious hotel in Dubai.

Who Is Jasmin Walia? Hardik Pandya Moves On From Natasa Stankovic As Cricketer Sparks Dating Rumours During Ind Vs Pak

Hardik Pandya and Jasmin Walia

Hardik Pandya and Jasmin Walia


Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya is rumoured to be dating UK singer Jasmin Walia. Speculation began after a video surfaced showing Jasmin cheering for Team India during the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match in Dubai.

In the video, she was seen blowing kisses and waving at the camera, adding fuel to the dating rumours.

Video of Jasmin Walia at India vs Pakistan Match Goes Viral

A video posted on X (formerly Twitter) shows Jasmin Walia, known for her hit single Bom Diggy, enthusiastically supporting Team India at the stadium. She wore a stylish white dress paired with sunglasses and was seen blowing kisses during the match.

The video quickly went viral, with fans admiring her beauty and some even playfully referring to her as “new bhabhi (sister-in-law)”.

The viral video also led to comparisons between Jasmin Walia and Hardik Pandya’s ex-wife, Natasha Stankovic. Social media users were quick to notice the resemblance, sparking discussions about Hardik’s past and present relationships.

Dating Rumours Intensify with Instagram Posts

Adding to the dating speculations, Jasmin Walia shared a photo on Instagram a day before the India vs Pakistan match, posing at a luxurious hotel in Dubai.

Interestingly, fans also pointed out that in August last year, both Hardik and Jasmin shared photos from the same location in Greece, further fueling rumors of a romantic relationship.

The dating rumors come just a month after Hardik Pandya and Natasha Stankovic announced their divorce. In a joint statement, the couple shared that they mutually decided to part ways after four years together.

They emphasized that their son Agastya would remain the focus of their lives, and they would co-parent to provide him with a happy upbringing. The couple requested privacy during this sensitive time.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jasmin Walia (@jasminwalia)

Who is Jasmin Walia?

Jasmin Walia is a British singer and TV personality known for her versatility in English, Punjabi, and Hindi music. She gained popularity with her hit track Bom Diggy (2017) featuring Zack Knight, which was later included in the Bollywood film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018).

She began her career on the reality TV show The Only Way Is Essex (2010) and later appeared in Desi Rascals 2 (2015). In 2014, Jasmin launched her YouTube channel, collaborating with various artists, including Zack Knight.

Her other popular singles include Dum Dee Dee Dum (2016), Girl Like Me (2016), Temple (2017), and Go Down (2017).

