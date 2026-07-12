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Home > Entertainment News > Who Is Jasmine Sandlas? The Voice Behind Dhurandhar Songs Who Just Introduced Her Fiancé To The World

Who Is Jasmine Sandlas? The Voice Behind Dhurandhar Songs Who Just Introduced Her Fiancé To The World

Punjabi singer Jasmine Sandlas is making headlines after announcing her engagement to Shekhar Chaudhary during a live concert in Delhi. But long before the viral moment, she had built a remarkable career with chartbusters like Yaar Na Miley, Illegal Weapon, Taras and the hit soundtrack of Dhurandhar.

Jasmine Sandlas Is Engaged! (Photo: X)
Jasmine Sandlas Is Engaged! (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sun 2026-07-12 13:35 IST

Punjabi singer Jasmine Sandlas surprised fans by announcing her engagement during the opening night of The Dream Girl India Tour in Delhi. In a heartwarming on-stage moment, she introduced her fiancé, Shekhar Chaudhary, to the audience, proudly showed off her engagement ring and called him “my man.” The announcement quickly went viral, making it one of the biggest entertainment stories of the weekend.  As curiosity around her personal life grows, many are asking: Who is Jasmine Sandlas?

Who is Jasmine Sandlas?

Born in Jalandhar, Punjab, Jasmine moved to California with her family as a teenager, where she was exposed to both Punjabi folk music and American R&B. She began writing songs at just 16, gradually developing the distinctive musical style that would later become her signature.

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Her breakthrough came with “Muskan”, but it was “Yaar Na Miley” from Salman Khan’s Kick (2014) that made her a household name across India. The song established her as one of the most recognisable voices in Punjabi and Bollywood music.

The voice behind Dhurandhar

In recent years, Jasmine has enjoyed another career high thanks to Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar franchise. Songs such as Shararat, Jaiye Sajana, Main Aur Tu, and the film’s title track have dominated streaming charts, strengthening her position as one of the industry’s most versatile playback singers.  Apart from film music, she has delivered several independent hits, including Illegal Weapon, Sip Sip, Panjeba, and Laavan, earning a loyal fan base in India and abroad.

A journey marked by resilience

Behind the chartbusters lies a story of perseverance. Jasmine has previously spoken about her family’s financial struggles after moving to the United States, revealing they survived on food stamps during their early years. She has also candidly discussed losing her father, battling alcoholism and rebuilding her life with the support of her family.

Now, with a successful India tour underway and a new chapter in her personal life, Jasmine Sandlas is enjoying one of the biggest moments of her career, both on and off the stage.

ALSO READ: Jasmine Sandlas Is Engaged! Dhurandhar Singer Surprises Fans By Introducing Fiancé Shekhar Chaudhary At Delhi Concert

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Who Is Jasmine Sandlas? The Voice Behind Dhurandhar Songs Who Just Introduced Her Fiancé To The World
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Who Is Jasmine Sandlas? The Voice Behind Dhurandhar Songs Who Just Introduced Her Fiancé To The World

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Who Is Jasmine Sandlas? The Voice Behind Dhurandhar Songs Who Just Introduced Her Fiancé To The World
Who Is Jasmine Sandlas? The Voice Behind Dhurandhar Songs Who Just Introduced Her Fiancé To The World
Who Is Jasmine Sandlas? The Voice Behind Dhurandhar Songs Who Just Introduced Her Fiancé To The World
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