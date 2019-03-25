Actor, politician, and television host Jaya Prada needs no introduction. The actress who had first joined Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 1994 and then due to differences left the party and joined Samajwadi party will likely join BJP today. If she does join BJP, Jaya will contest from Rampur where she had won the elections before too and will be contesting against Samajwadi Party's Azam Khan.

Ator turned politician Jaya Parda has been a part of the acting industry since the past four decades and had started her acting career back in 1974 in Telugu language movie Bhoomi Kosam. In her, 44 year long acting career she has received three Filmfare awards south, one Nandi award for the best actress and has been honored with many other awards such as Nargis Dutt Gold Medal, Shakuntala Kala Rathnam Award, and many other such awards.

Jaya Prada joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 1994 and quickly rose through the ranks and made a mark here as well. There were speculations at that time that Jaya is planning to run for elections but made a decision to not make her electoral debut. She had joined the party at the invitation of TDP founder N.T. Rama Rao.

Jaya Prada is one such lady who has held the post of Telugu Mahila President but due to differences with party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu she left the TDP party and joined Samajwadi Party. She contested from Rampur parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh during the 2004 general elections and got elected with more than 85,000 votes.

In her long political career, there are speculations that the actress will be joining BJP today and will be contesting from Rampur seat, where she had won in the past during the general elections and became MP with more than 85000 votes. If Jaya Prada decides to contest, she will be contesting against Samajwadi Party’s Azam Khan.

The 56-year-old actor Jaya Prada has done more than 70 multilingual movies, featured in television shows and even is a brand ambassador of many brands. On the work front, she was last seen in back to back four films in 2018 after a gap of five years. jaya will be next seen in Suvarna Sundari which is currently in the post-production process.

The actress has also worked in some of the most memorable films such as Mangalyaniki Maromudi (1976), Anthuleni Katha (1976), Sanaadi Appanna (1977), Siri Siri Muvva (1978), Sargam (1979), Kaamchor (1982), Maqsad (1984), Sanjog (1985), Aakhree Raasta (1986), Simhasanam (1986), Sindoor (1987) , Samsaram (1988), Elaan-E-Jung (1989), Aaj Ka Arjun (1990), Thanedaar (1990), Maa (1992), Devadoothan (2000), Pranayam (2011), and Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna (2012).

