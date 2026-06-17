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Home > Entertainment News > Who is Juhi Bhatt? Meet Dehradun-Born Influencer Hard Launched By ‘BeerBiceps’ Star Ranveer Allahbadia — Viral Video

Who is Juhi Bhatt? Meet Dehradun-Born Influencer Hard Launched By ‘BeerBiceps’ Star Ranveer Allahbadia — Viral Video

The speculation went wild after they were seen watching an IPL match together as part of the Mumbai Indians team. It all happened when someone filming the event jokingly asked him to say who she is with, and the podcaster responded on video saying, "Girlfriend ke saath hoon" (I am with my girlfriend).

Ranveer Allahbadia with girlfriend Juhi Bhatt (PHOTO: X)
Ranveer Allahbadia with girlfriend Juhi Bhatt (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: Wed 2026-06-17 15:57 IST

Excitement is rife in the digital creation community following the confirmation of the relationship between the popular Indian YouTuber, podcaster, and the founder of BeerBiceps, Ranveer Allahbadia, and Indian actress and digital creator, Juhi Bhatt. After weeks of speculation on social media, the two finally got engaged.

Here is everything you need to know about Juhi Bhatt—the woman who has captured the heart of one of India’s biggest internet personalities.

Who Is Juhi Bhatt?

Juhi Bhatt, 29 years old, was born and raised in Dehradun. However, to pursue her interest in the creative arts, Juhi chose to move to Mumbai, which is considered the capital city of Bollywood in India. She has been making a mark for herself in the field of entertainment. Apart from being a successful social media influencer, she is also a talented actress and model.

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Juhi Bhatt’s Career

Juhi is no stranger to people who are into online entertainment. Her professional career includes performances in:

Web Series: She has appeared in some digital sketch shows and web series.
Music Videos: She has also appeared in independent music videos.
Brand Campaigns: Being an influencer, she works for many lifestyle, fashion, and beauty brands.

How the Relationship Unfolded

The IPL Sighting

The speculation went wild after they were seen watching an IPL match together as part of the Mumbai Indians team. It all happened when someone filming the event jokingly asked him to say who she is with, and the podcaster responded on video saying, “Girlfriend ke saath hoon” (I am with my girlfriend).

“Hard Launch”

Right after that incident, Ranveer announced their relationship with a so-called “hard-launch” post on Instagram. Ever since then, he has introduced her in his own vlogs and videos.

Spiritual Birthday Ceremony for Ranveer & Juhi

Showing that they have truly grown close, the two celebrated Ranveer’s birthday by going to the Mahakaleshwar Temple at Ujjain for a spiritual experience. Juhi wrote an emotional birthday message along with pictures from their temple visit on her blog.

Ranveer’s Message to the Internet: ‘Just Be Kind’

However, entering the limelight as the partner of a huge internet star comes with its own share of intense scrutiny. Knowing this, Ranveer took it upon himself in his latest video to formally introduce his lady friend to his millions of followers while also asking for some understanding. He made sure to appeal to his viewers and the internet community by saying that he would like everyone to “be kind” to Juhi, especially since whenever anyone had any complaints, they could aim them at him and not her.

Juhi Bhatt is not just the partner of an internet sensation; she herself is a rising star in the world of actors and content creators. As Juhi and Ranveer discuss their love story with their fans, people are pulling for this newly formed power couple of the internet.

ALSO READ: Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 5: Kangana Ranaut’s Movie Surviving Theatres, Earns Rs 6.62 Crore

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Who is Juhi Bhatt? Meet Dehradun-Born Influencer Hard Launched By ‘BeerBiceps’ Star Ranveer Allahbadia — Viral Video
Tags: Juhi BhattRanveer AllahbadiaRanveer Allahbadia girlfriendwho is juhi bhatt

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Who is Juhi Bhatt? Meet Dehradun-Born Influencer Hard Launched By ‘BeerBiceps’ Star Ranveer Allahbadia — Viral Video
Who is Juhi Bhatt? Meet Dehradun-Born Influencer Hard Launched By ‘BeerBiceps’ Star Ranveer Allahbadia — Viral Video
Who is Juhi Bhatt? Meet Dehradun-Born Influencer Hard Launched By ‘BeerBiceps’ Star Ranveer Allahbadia — Viral Video
Who is Juhi Bhatt? Meet Dehradun-Born Influencer Hard Launched By ‘BeerBiceps’ Star Ranveer Allahbadia — Viral Video

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