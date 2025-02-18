Who Is Julia Wandelt? Polish Woman Reasserts Claim Of Being Madeleine McCann, Cites New DNA Evidence

A Polish woman, Julia Wandelt, has reignited controversy by claiming new DNA results link her to Gerry McCann, the father of missing British girl Madeleine McCann. Despite past debunked claims, she insists fresh evidence supports her case—though the McCanns refuse to participate in DNA testing.

A Polish woman, Julia Wandelt—also known as Julia Wendell or Julia Faustyna—has once again claimed that she is Madeleine McCann, the British girl who went missing in Portugal in 2007. Wandelt now alleges that fresh DNA test results suggest a biological link to Madeleine’s father, Gerry McCann.

New DNA Claims Resurface on Instagram

The 23-year-old first gained international attention in 2023 after creating the Instagram account “@IamMadeleineMcCann,” where she publicly questioned whether she could be the missing child. However, her claims lost credibility in April 2023 when a DNA test determined she was not Madeleine but of Polish, Lithuanian, and Romanian descent. Following those results, she issued an apology to Kate and Gerry McCann for the confusion and distress caused.

Earlier this month, Wandelt returned to social media with a new Instagram account, @amijuliawandelt, where she shared updated DNA findings allegedly analyzed by a “world expert” in the field. She did not disclose the name of this expert but claimed their analysis indicated that key genetic markers, such as eye structure, teeth, and voice patterns, align with those of Madeleine McCann.

Madeleine McCann Declines DNA Test Participation

In a series of posts, she referred to Kate and Gerry McCann as “my parents” and asserted that her new DNA results indicate she is “part British, part Irish.” Furthermore, she stated, “Genetic evidence strongly supports that Gerry McCann could be Julia Wandelt’s biological father.”

Despite Wandelt’s insistence, Kate and Gerry McCann have reportedly refused to participate in any DNA testing to verify her claims.

Wandelt alleged that a “source” analyzed hair and saliva samples collected from the crime scene in Portugal and found a 69.23% match between her DNA and evidence from the case.

“The genetic evidence strongly supports that (Gerry) McCann could be Julia Wandelt’s biological father, as the data aligns perfectly with a parent-child relationship,” she stated. “If this analysis is accurate and properly derived from their DNA samples, the relationship between McCann and Julia Wandelt is biologically consistent with that of a father and daughter.”

Efforts to Prove Identity That She is Madeleine McCann

Wandelt has made multiple attempts to substantiate her claims, previously submitting samples for three forensic examinations and a genetic ancestry test. She also drew attention to physical similarities between herself and Madeleine.

She further took her claims to U.S. television, appearing on “Dr. Phil,” where she denied accusations from her Polish biological parents that she had stolen her own birth certificate and childhood photos to fabricate her story.

Surjit Singh Clair, Wandelt’s spokesperson, reiterated her demand for both the McCanns and her Polish parents to undergo DNA testing. However, he stated that both parties have refused to comply.

“Despite indicators she is related to Gerry McCann, neither he nor Kate will take a DNA test,” Clair told the Daily Mail. “Police have denied organizing a DNA test after hearing Julia was Polish on the BBC, but even if she was just ‘a random Polish person,’ how can they possibly explain her DNA being linked to the crime scene?”

Clair also criticized the authorities, saying, “They have spent $39.7 million on this investigation and now won’t spend $119 on a DNA test, even though she offered to pay for it.”

The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann

Madeleine McCann disappeared on May 3, 2007, during a family vacation in Praia da Luz, Portugal. Her parents had left her and her two younger siblings asleep in their holiday apartment while they dined at a nearby restaurant, checking on them periodically. At approximately 10 p.m., Kate McCann discovered that Madeleine was missing, with the apartment’s door and window open.

Despite extensive investigations, Madeleine’s whereabouts remain unknown, and the case continues to draw public and media scrutiny worldwide.

