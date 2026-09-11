Who Is Kanika Mann? Bigg Boss 20 Contestant’s Career, Net Worth, Relationships, Lifestyle And More

Kanika Mann came into Bigg Boss 20 with an already created following on television, but in just a few days, she is now beginning to make her own news inside the Bigg Boss house. From being tagged with the “puppet master” title to quarrelling with Yung DSA and having a connection with Gullu, Kanika is now one of the competitors to watch out for in this season.

However, before even stepping into the Bigg Boss show, Kanika had already carved a niche for herself in the field of television, Punjabi cinema, music videos, and reality shows.

Who Is Kanika Mann?

Kanika Mann is an Indian TV actor and model, born on October 7, 1993, in Panipat, Haryana. She pursued education from Panjab University, Chandigarh, and entered into the world of entertainment through modelling. In the initial period of her life, she also won the Miss Continental crown at Miss India Elite 2015 and hence got the opportunity to do modelling as well as music videos. Kanika is 32 years old in September 2026.

How Did Kanika Mann Become Famous?

Kanika started with appearances in Punjabi music videos such as Crush, Viah, and Rooh Afza. She then shifted to acting and made appearances in Punjabi films like Rocky Mental and Daana Paani. However, it was her television career that proved to be the turning point in her life.

It was Kanika’s role as Guddan in Zee TV series Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega that earned her fame in India. Her performances as Guddan Jindal and later Guddan Birla brought her much popularity as a television star. She then extended herself to the world of OTT with Roohaniyat.

Kanika Mann And Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Before joining Bigg Boss 20, Kanika was already familiar with the concept of reality television through the show “Khatron Ke Khiladi 12” that aired in 2022. In that particular show, she was one of the contestants and had to participate in physically challenging stunts while displaying a completely new personality in front of the audience. This particular experience might help her in Bigg Boss 20.

What Is Kanika Mann Doing In Bigg Boss 20?

Kanika entered Bigg Boss 20 as the first contestant of the season and was soon handed the title of “puppet master.” She used that power to name Qazi Touqeer as her least favourite contestant, affecting his eligibility in the captaincy race.

More recently, Kanika has been involved in a heated argument with Yung DSA over a washroom issue. In the promo, she hit back at him after he became captain, telling him that becoming captain did not make him the “badshah” of the house. At the same time, her growing equation with Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu has also started generating romance chatter among viewers.

Who Is Kanika Mann Dating?

Kanika has been rumored to be with actors in the past, with Nishant Malkani, her co-star from “Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega,” being one of the names that have been talked about the most. But their relationship remained unconfirmed.

But what is more important, Kanika herself declared in the “Bigg Boss 20” house that she is single. Thus, the whole talk about Gullu right now is just pure speculation due to their increasing proximity in the house.

What Is Kanika Mann’s Net Worth?

There has been no official disclosure of the amount of wealth owned by Kanika Mann. Entertainment media in recent times has placed her net worth somewhere between Rs 5 crore and Rs 10 crore, but this estimation cannot be validated independently.

The income of Kanika is said to be generated from various television ventures, Punjabi movies, web series appearances, music videos, reality television shows, endorsements, and social media. Kanika Mann also has an enormous digital presence, estimated at more than 7 million Instagram followers before entering Bigg Boss 20.

What Is Kanika Mann’s Lifestyle Like?

Kanika is seen posting about fashion shoots, holidays, schedule of work, and family time on social media. Even after being seen glamorous on screen, her career has mostly been achieved by continuous television appearances than one big leap.

Starting from Punjabi music videos to Guddan, playing Khatron Ke Khiladi, and now entering Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 20, Kanika has made a path in various entertainment genres. The only task left for Kanika is to prove if she can convert that established fame into success in Bigg Boss.

Since fights have already started and there might be a love interest for her too, she is definitely not going to stay hidden.

FAQs About Kanika Mann

Who Is Kanika Mann?

Kanika Mann is an Indian television actress and model best known for playing Guddan in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. She is currently a contestant on Bigg Boss 20.

What Is Kanika Mann’s Age?

Kanika Mann was born on October 7, 1993. She is 32 years old as of 2026.

What Is Kanika Mann Famous For?

She is best known for Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega and for participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Is Kanika Mann In Bigg Boss 20?

Yes, Kanika Mann is one of the contestants on Bigg Boss 20.

Is Kanika Mann Dating Gullu?

There is speculation about their growing closeness inside the house, but neither has confirmed a relationship.

Who Was Kanika Mann Linked With Earlier?

Kanika was previously linked to actor Nishant Malkani, although the relationship was never officially confirmed.

What Is Kanika Mann’s Net Worth?

Her net worth is widely estimated between Rs 5 crore and Rs 10 crore, though there is no officially confirmed figure.

Where Is Kanika Mann From?

Kanika Mann is from Panipat, Haryana.

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