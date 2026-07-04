Who Is Kapil Dinkar? Meet The UP Police Constable Who Won Rs 1.5 Lakh On India’s Got Latent 2

Kapil Dinkar in India’s Got Latent: Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent released its second episode of second season and boy was it entertaining. Known for delivering a show which can leave you rolling to the ground laughing with its wit, humour and unexpected talents, it is safe to say the show delivered to the expectations.

While the season premiere featured Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh but this episode was more focused on the faces known to the comedy scene. But there was this one participant who overshadowed them all and delivered a performance which made every one wonder Who is this person, who is Kapil Dinkar and worry not we have found all the answers for you.

Why Did A Uniformed UP Cop Shock Host Samay Raina?

From the moment Dinkar came on screen wearing heavy armour, there was not a single sound coming from the audience. Host Samay Raina became visibly nervous as he assumed that one of the contestants was attempting to make a joke with a dangerous costume. However, right away, Dinkar made a self-referencing joke regarding the previous legal troubles that the show had gotten into: “Phir se shuru kar diya ye? Pichli baar chain nahi pada band karwa ke?” (You started this up again? Didn’t you get enough peace of mind after getting it shut down last time?)

All doubts were dispelled as Dinkar clarified that he was not playing any character but rather was a genuine police officer from Meerut.

How Does He Balance Crime Fighting In Meerut With Writing Books?

Enlisted in the Uttar Pradesh Police department in 2021, Dinkar revealed that being a policeman was not his life-long ambition but rather the aspiration of his mother since childhood. While he has a regular day job of maintaining law and order, his heart lies with the arts completely.

Speaking during his viral interview session with the guest judges that comprised renowned comedy artists like Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and Balraj Singh Ghai as co-judge, Dinkar revealed a shocking fact of his prolific creativity. Along with his day job, Dinkar is not only an author but has written three books already and eight more in the pipeline!

“I am a singer, lyricist, composer. That’s what feeds my soul. And apart from that, I am a cop to pay the bills.” — Kapil Dinkar

Why Is He The Only Cop Allowed To Pursue Music Professionally?

Where government services are inflexible and hardly leave any scope for creative ventures, Dinkar stands out uniquely. It was in the interview that Dinkar said he is the lone constable in his entire department who has official permission from his department to be engaged in music despite being active as a policeman.

To maintain this fine balance, Dinkar deliberately tries to get night shifts. By doing this, his mornings remain unburdened and he can write songs and record his voice without affecting his duty at all.

What Happened When The Panel Triggered Hilarious Banter?

With a law enforcer on stage, peak comedy was guaranteed. As Samay tentatively inquired whether he ever feared crime when patrolling around Uttar Pradesh, Dinkar earned roaring laughter from the audience through his quick comeback: “Nahi, humein bahut achhi freedom di hui hai aur us par hum log bahut achha kaam bhi kar rahe hain.” (No, we have been given a lot of freedom, and we are doing very good work with it).

It was too tempting for the celebrities to remain silent. Haarsh Limbachiyaa joked, “Agar hum jurm karein to aap hi aana pakadne” (If we commit a crime, you better be the one to arrest us), prompting an instant retort from Dinkar saying, “Aap jurm karoge hi kyun?” (Why would you even commit a crime?). Not only that, but he also made fun of the Season 1 judge, Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps) through a musical number.

How Did A Broken Party Popper Lead To A Perfect ₹1.5 Lakh Win?

The musical act performed by Dinkar consisted of an original song which made the entire panel stunned. While rating this act, the celebrity judges rated Dinkar a perfect 10 out of 10. Given that the rules of the game reward those participants who rate themselves correctly in terms of their “latent” talent, Dinkar immediately received the default reward of ₹1 lakh for the identical self-rating of 10 out of 10.

In order to commemorate this milestone event of a perfect rating, Samay wanted to set off a party popper, but he ended up making a joke of it, because the popper simply did not blow. Using his wit, Samay immediately amused the whole audience with the following words: “Police ke saamne explosion nahi kar sakte” (We can’t cause an explosion in front of the police). Finally, Dinkar answered a bonus question perfectly, receiving an additional ₹50,000.

What Are Kapil Dinkar’s Future Musical Aspirations?

While the fame acquired through India’s Got Latent has instantly made him a popular name online, Dinkar has been honing his skills as a musician for years. He often posts on his social media handles acoustic renditions of the songs dedicated to Sidhu Moose Wala, the late Punjabi artist.

Moreover, it has come to light that he once managed to reach the last stages of the selection process of Akshay Kumar’s game show “Wheel of Fortune” but unfortunately failed to qualify finally. Moving ahead, the singing cop harbours lofty aspirations and has no qualms in talking about his biggest dream of recording a song along with the pioneer of desi hip-hop music, Yo Yo Honey Singh.

As Samay Raina rightly observed towards the end of the episode, “Thank you so much ki Indian Police se hamare show mein koi aaya. Isse hamare show ki credibility aur badh gayi.” (Thank you so much that someone from the Indian Police came to our show. This has increased our show’s credibility even more.)

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