Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Who Is Karthikeya Dev? From Salaar To Empuraan To Tamil Debut With Ajith Kumar In Good Bad Ugly

Who Is Karthikeya Dev? From Salaar To Empuraan To Tamil Debut With Ajith Kumar In Good Bad Ugly

From Salaar to Good Bad Ugly, Karthikeya Dev is winning hearts across South cinema. Here's a look at his journey and career highlights.

Who Is Karthikeya Dev? From Salaar To Empuraan To Tamil Debut With Ajith Kumar In Good Bad Ugly

Karthikeya Dev, Ajith Kumar


Rising Telugu actor Karthikeya Dev is grabbing headlines after portraying Ajith Kumar’s on-screen son in the newly released Tamil action-comedy Good Bad Ugly. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the film premiered worldwide on April 10, 2025, and stars a stellar ensemble including Trisha Krishnan, Jackie Shroff, Rahul Dev, Arjun Das, Priya Prakash Varrier, Prabhu, and Prasanna Venkatesan.

From Telugu Roots to Tamil Stardom

Karthikeya Dev has been steadily rising in South Indian cinema. He first drew attention with his portrayal of a young Prithviraj Sukumaran in the 2023 blockbuster Salaar. Following that, he featured in the Telugu film Madka and made an appearance in the recently released Malayalam movie, L2: Empuraan the much-anticipated sequel to Lucifer.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A post shared by Kaarthikeyaa Dev (@karthikeya.dev)

With Good Bad Ugly, Karthikeya made his Tamil cinema debut, and his emotional performance as Ajith Kumar’s son has struck a chord with audiences. The film’s plot revolves around a former criminal mastermind, played by Ajith, who is forced back into the underworld to save his wrongly accused son from charges of drug trafficking and murder.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kaarthikeyaa Dev (@karthikeya.dev)

Karthikeya Dev’s Other 2025 Release: Tuk Tuk

Apart from his Tamil debut, Karthikeya also played the lead in Tuk Tuk, a Telugu fantasy-comedy that released on March 21, 2025. Directed by Supreeth C. Krishna, the film is currently streaming on ETV Win from April 10. Tuk Tuk narrates the story of three boys who turn an old scooter into a makeshift autorickshaw for a festival, unknowingly setting off a series of paranormal events.

The film also features Steven Madhu, Nihal Kodathy, Saanve Meghana, and Harsh Roshan in prominent roles. Karthikeya’s role was praised for its comic timing and emotional depth, showcasing his versatility as a young actor.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kaarthikeyaa Dev (@karthikeya.dev)

On Working With Ajith Kumar

In a heartfelt post on social media, Karthikeya expressed gratitude towards Ajith Kumar, calling him a “library of knowledge.” He mentioned how inspiring it was to witness Ajith’s dedication from the very first day of filming to the movie’s release. Karthikeya also shared behind-the-scenes pictures featuring co-stars Trisha Krishnan and Priya Prakash Varrier, giving fans a glimpse of the camaraderie on set.

With back-to-back projects across Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil industries, Karthikeya Dev is clearly a rising star to watch. His performance in Good Bad Ugly not only introduced him to a broader Tamil audience but also cemented his place among the promising young talents in Indian cinema.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan’s Latest Gym Pics Go Viral Amid Fresh Death Threat

Filed under

Good Bad Ugly Karthikeya Dev

newsx

Saudi Arabia Reopens Hajj Portal For 10,000 Indian Pilgrims After Government Talks
Market Bloodbath Cannot S

Market Bloodbath Cannot Stop Investors In India From Investing In Stock Market, Registration Crosses 11...
newsx

3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Tibet At Shallow Depth, Experts Warn Of Aftershocks And Seismic Risks
West Bengal’s Murshidab

‘Mamata Banerjee is Letting This Happen’: Bengali Hindus On Murshidabad Violence | NewsX Exclusive
newsx

India Activates 125-Year-Old Extradition Treaty To Bring Back Mehul Choksi
Rising Telugu actor Karth

Who Is Karthikeya Dev? From Salaar To Empuraan To Tamil Debut With Ajith Kumar In...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Saudi Arabia Reopens Hajj Portal For 10,000 Indian Pilgrims After Government Talks

Saudi Arabia Reopens Hajj Portal For 10,000 Indian Pilgrims After Government Talks

Market Bloodbath Cannot Stop Investors In India From Investing In Stock Market, Registration Crosses 11 Crore On NSE

Market Bloodbath Cannot Stop Investors In India From Investing In Stock Market, Registration Crosses 11...

3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Tibet At Shallow Depth, Experts Warn Of Aftershocks And Seismic Risks

3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Tibet At Shallow Depth, Experts Warn Of Aftershocks And Seismic Risks

‘Mamata Banerjee is Letting This Happen’: Bengali Hindus On Murshidabad Violence | NewsX Exclusive

‘Mamata Banerjee is Letting This Happen’: Bengali Hindus On Murshidabad Violence | NewsX Exclusive

India Activates 125-Year-Old Extradition Treaty To Bring Back Mehul Choksi

India Activates 125-Year-Old Extradition Treaty To Bring Back Mehul Choksi

Entertainment

Salman Khan’s Latest Gym Pics Go Viral Amid Fresh Death Threat

Salman Khan’s Latest Gym Pics Go Viral Amid Fresh Death Threat

Rapper Tay-K Found Guilty of Murder in 2017 Killing of Photographer Mark Anthony Saldivar

Rapper Tay-K Found Guilty of Murder in 2017 Killing of Photographer Mark Anthony Saldivar

Paapa Essiedu To Play Snape As HBO Unveils First Major Casting For New ‘Harry Potter’ TV Series

Paapa Essiedu To Play Snape As HBO Unveils First Major Casting For New ‘Harry Potter’

What Song Did Katy Perry Sing In Space During Historic All-Women Flight? Blue Origins’ Co-Passenger Gayle King Has The Answer

What Song Did Katy Perry Sing In Space During Historic All-Women Flight? Blue Origins’ Co-Passenger

From Shatner to Katy Perry: Here’s A List Of Celebrities That Blue Origin Have Sent In Space

From Shatner to Katy Perry: Here’s A List Of Celebrities That Blue Origin Have Sent

Lifestyle

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?