Who Is Karthikeya Dev? From Salaar To Empuraan To Tamil Debut With Ajith Kumar In Good Bad Ugly

Rising Telugu actor Karthikeya Dev is grabbing headlines after portraying Ajith Kumar’s on-screen son in the newly released Tamil action-comedy Good Bad Ugly. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the film premiered worldwide on April 10, 2025, and stars a stellar ensemble including Trisha Krishnan, Jackie Shroff, Rahul Dev, Arjun Das, Priya Prakash Varrier, Prabhu, and Prasanna Venkatesan.

From Telugu Roots to Tamil Stardom

Karthikeya Dev has been steadily rising in South Indian cinema. He first drew attention with his portrayal of a young Prithviraj Sukumaran in the 2023 blockbuster Salaar. Following that, he featured in the Telugu film Madka and made an appearance in the recently released Malayalam movie, L2: Empuraan the much-anticipated sequel to Lucifer.

With Good Bad Ugly, Karthikeya made his Tamil cinema debut, and his emotional performance as Ajith Kumar’s son has struck a chord with audiences. The film’s plot revolves around a former criminal mastermind, played by Ajith, who is forced back into the underworld to save his wrongly accused son from charges of drug trafficking and murder.

Karthikeya Dev’s Other 2025 Release: Tuk Tuk

Apart from his Tamil debut, Karthikeya also played the lead in Tuk Tuk, a Telugu fantasy-comedy that released on March 21, 2025. Directed by Supreeth C. Krishna, the film is currently streaming on ETV Win from April 10. Tuk Tuk narrates the story of three boys who turn an old scooter into a makeshift autorickshaw for a festival, unknowingly setting off a series of paranormal events.

The film also features Steven Madhu, Nihal Kodathy, Saanve Meghana, and Harsh Roshan in prominent roles. Karthikeya’s role was praised for its comic timing and emotional depth, showcasing his versatility as a young actor.

On Working With Ajith Kumar

In a heartfelt post on social media, Karthikeya expressed gratitude towards Ajith Kumar, calling him a “library of knowledge.” He mentioned how inspiring it was to witness Ajith’s dedication from the very first day of filming to the movie’s release. Karthikeya also shared behind-the-scenes pictures featuring co-stars Trisha Krishnan and Priya Prakash Varrier, giving fans a glimpse of the camaraderie on set.

With back-to-back projects across Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil industries, Karthikeya Dev is clearly a rising star to watch. His performance in Good Bad Ugly not only introduced him to a broader Tamil audience but also cemented his place among the promising young talents in Indian cinema.

