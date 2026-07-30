Who Is Keziah Thomas? Meet The 22-Year-Old Kerala Composer Who Won Two Prestigious Cannes Honours For Milo

At an age when many aspiring musicians are still finding their footing, Keziah Thomas has already earned international recognition. The 22-year-old composer from Kerala has become one of India’s newest global success stories after winning two prestigious honours at the World Film Festival in Cannes, Remember the Future 2026, for her work on the animated short film Milo.

The young composer took home the awards for Best Composer of the Future and Best Soundtrack, marking an extraordinary debut in film scoring. Her achievement has drawn attention not only for the accolades themselves but also because Milo is her first film as a composer.

Who is Keziah Thomas?

Born in Thiruvalla, Kerala, and raised in Bengaluru, Keziah grew up in a family that encouraged her passion for music. She later graduated from the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston, one of the world’s leading institutions for contemporary music education. Her father, Thomas Louis, is from Thrissur, while her mother, Anju Mariam Vincent, hails from Thiruvalla.

Today, she is based in Bengaluru and is steadily building a career as a film composer.

What is Milo about?

Directed by Dillon Sharp, Milo is an animated short film that became the canvas for Keziah’s award-winning score. According to the composer, her creative process began with understanding the emotional journey of the young protagonist before translating those emotions into music.

She has said that every transition in the soundtrack was designed to evolve alongside the character, allowing the music to become an integral part of the storytelling rather than simply accompanying it.

The recognition doesn’t stop at Cannes

Before its success in Cannes, Keziah’s original score for Milo had already gained international attention. It was selected as a semifinalist for Best Original Score at the Verona International Short Film Festival 2026 in Italy and also received an Official Selection in the Best Original Score category at the Independent Shorts Awards International Film Festival in Los Angeles.

What did Keziah Thomas say after winning?

Reacting to the double victory, Keziah admitted the news took time to sink in. She described the recognition as validation for years of study, practice and perseverance, adding that composers often work behind the scenes without knowing whether their music truly connects with audiences.

Despite the milestone, she is expected to miss the awards ceremony in France on July 31 because she learned about the honour too late to secure a visa and complete travel arrangements in time.

What’s next for the young composer?

Keziah says she hopes to compose music for films and streaming series that tell meaningful stories while collaborating with filmmakers from around the world. Her remarkable debut has already established her as one of India’s most promising young composers, and her Cannes recognition could be the beginning of an exciting international career.