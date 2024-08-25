Who Is Kick Kennedy? Ben Affleck 52, Sparks Dating Rumours With RFK Jr’s 28-Year-Old Daughter Amid Divorce With Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck has recently been seen spending time with Kick Kennedy, the 36-year-old daughter of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., following his divorce from Jennifer Lopez. The pair have reportedly been spotted together at various locations, including the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

According to Page Six, while the specifics of their relationship remain unclear, it has sparked curiosity about Kick Kennedy and her connection to the Kennedy family.

Kathleen Alexandra ‘Kick’ Kennedy, born on April 13, 1988, is more than just another member of the prominent Kennedy family. Named after her great-aunt Kick, who tragically died in a plane crash in 1948, she shares more than just a name with her ancestor.

Though the Kennedy family is famously rooted in American politics, Kick has chosen a different path, pursuing a career in acting rather than following in her family’s political footsteps.

Who Is Kick Kennedy?

Kick’s acting career includes roles in popular TV shows such as Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Newsroom, and an appearance as herself on Gossip Girl. Despite her family’s political legacy, Kick has expressed a desire to be recognized for her own achievements rather than her famous surname. She once remarked, “Hopefully, one day people will come see me for something that doesn’t have to do with my last name.”

Growing up in the Kennedy family provided Kick with a unique and extraordinary childhood. Her father, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is known for his environmental advocacy, and Kick has often been associated with environmental causes.

In a 2012 interview with Town & Country, Kick shared a peculiar childhood memory where her father took her to retrieve the head of a dead whale from a beach. They strapped the whale’s head to the roof of their minivan and drove home, with whale juices leaking into the car along the way. This unusual event was just another day in the life of a Kennedy.

While politics is a significant aspect of the Kennedy family, Kick has chosen to stay away from it, focusing instead on her acting career and personal interests. Despite her famous last name, she has worked hard to carve out her own identity, often sharing glimpses of her life on social media.

Her Instagram is filled with pictures of animals, reflecting her love for them, and she frequently posts about her involvement in sports such as tennis, skiing, and horse riding.

Kick Kennedy’s personal life has also garnered attention over the years. In 2018, she made headlines when her boyfriend, billionaire banking heir Matthew Mellon, unexpectedly passed away.

Mellon’s death reportedly left Kick devastated, as the couple had been dating for about four months. Her model manager, Christine Schott, mentioned that Kick was heartbroken by the sudden loss. Since then, Kick has kept her personal relationships relatively private.

Recently, rumors have surfaced about a possible relationship between Kick and Ben Affleck, who is currently going through a public divorce from Jennifer Lopez. The two have been spotted together, leading to speculation about their relationship. However, Kick has not commented on these rumors, and Affleck’s representatives have not responded to inquiries.

