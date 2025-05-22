Rapper Kid Cudi, born Scott Mescudi, is set to testify in the ongoing sex trafficking trial against music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, The Associated Press reported on Thursday. Cudi is expected to discuss a brief relationship he had 14 years ago with Combs’ ex-girlfriend, R&B singer Cassie Ventura.

According to court filings and testimony, Combs became enraged after learning of the relationship between Cassie and Cudi, which allegedly led to violent confrontations and threats. Prosecutors have argued that Combs even arranged for Cudi’s car to be firebombed in retaliation. Combs has pleaded not guilty to charges of leveraging his status to abuse women.

Kid Cudi, known for his genre-defying music and emotional lyrics, has been a prominent figure in hip-hop since his 2007 breakout single “Day ‘n’ Nite.” His 2009 debut album, Man on the Moon: The End of the Day, and his 2022 project, Entergalactic, have cemented his place as one of the most influential artists of the last two decades.

Cudi’s involvement in the case stems from his relationship with Cassie, which began in 2011 after Combs reportedly introduced them to collaborate on music. According to the AP report, the relationship, which Cassie kept secret by using a burner phone, led to violent outbursts from Combs, including a reported incident where Combs threatened to harm Cudi and destroy his car.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Cassie testified that Combs’s rage escalated after discovering the relationship and that she feared for her safety and Cudi’s. In response, Cudi has voiced his support for women and called for justice for victims of abuse.

ALSO READ: Why Will Rapper Kid Cudi Testify At Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sex Trafficking Trial?