Monday, March 3, 2025
Who Is Kieran Culkin’s Wife? Actor Tells Jazz Charton ‘I’m Really Sorry I Did This Again’ During Oscars Speech

At the 2025 Oscars, Kieran Culkin took home the Best Supporting Actor award for his role in A Real Pain. As he stood on stage, he delivered an emotional yet humorous speech, thanking his wife, Jazz Charton.

Who Is Kieran Culkin’s Wife? Actor Tells Jazz Charton ‘I’m Really Sorry I Did This Again’ During Oscars Speech

Kieran Culkin with his wife Jazz Charton


Kieran Culkin has long been a recognizable name in Hollywood, but his career has reached new heights following his acclaimed performance in A Real Pain. Fresh off his success in Succession, the actor secured the Best Supporting Actor award at the 97th Academy Awards.

Kieran Culkin’s Oscar Win and Heartfelt Speech

At the 2025 Oscars, Kieran Culkin took home the Best Supporting Actor award for his role in A Real Pain. As he stood on stage, he delivered an emotional yet humorous speech, thanking his wife, Jazz Charton, and sharing a deeply personal story.

Expressing his gratitude, he said, “I wanna really, I love you, Jazz. This is, I have to thank my wife Jazz, for absolutely everything, for giving my favorite people in the world.” Culkin then recalled a lighthearted promise Jazz made to him a year earlier:

“About a year ago, I was on a stage like this, and I very stupidly, publicly said that I wanted a third kid from her. She had told me that if I won the award, she would give me the kid. It turns out she said that because she didn’t think I was going to win. But after I did, people started reminding her, and I think it got to her.”

He continued with a humorous recollection, “After the show, we were walking through a parking lot, and she was holding the Emmy. She suddenly said, ‘Oh God, I did say that. I guess I owe you a third kid.’ I turned to her and said, ‘Really, I want four.’ And she looked at me and said, ‘I will give you four when you win an Oscar.’ We shook on it, and I haven’t mentioned it since. Jazz, love of my life, ye of little faith. No pressure. I love you! And let’s get cracking on those kids. What do you say?”

His heartfelt yet playful speech had the audience laughing while also showcasing the deep bond he shares with Jazz.

Who Is Kieran Culkin’s Wife?

Despite his Hollywood status, Kieran Culkin’s love story with Jazz Charton had a refreshingly normal beginning. Unlike the extravagant celebrity meet-ups at exclusive parties or luxury vacations, their first interaction happened in a New York City bar back in 2012.

According to Us Weekly, Jazz was working in the music department of an advertising firm when they met. Culkin was immediately drawn to her British accent and intrigued by her unique name. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he admitted that upon hearing her name, he had quite an unusual reaction.

Their serendipitous meeting in an ordinary bar proves that love can happen anywhere—even for Hollywood stars.

Since that fateful night, Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton have built a beautiful life together. They tied the knot in 2013 and are now parents, with more children seemingly on the horizon if Jazz keeps her promise from that Emmy night!

As Culkin basks in his Oscar win, his story serves as a reminder that while Hollywood may be glamorous, real love stories often begin in the most unexpected places.

