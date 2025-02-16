Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, February 16, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Entertainment»
  • Who Is Kim Sae-Ron? The Star Who Started As A Child Actress And Shocked The Industry

Who Is Kim Sae-Ron? The Star Who Started As A Child Actress And Shocked The Industry

Kim Sae-Ron, beloved South Korean actress, was found dead at 24 in her Seoul home. Fans and the entertainment industry mourn her untimely passing.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Who Is Kim Sae-Ron? The Star Who Started As A Child Actress And Shocked The Industry


South Korean actress Kim Sae-Ron, known for her memorable performances in Listen to My Heart, The Queen’s Classroom, and Hi! School-Love On, was found dead at her residence in Seoul. She was 24 years old.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Discovery and Investigation

Kim Sae-Ron’s sudden passing has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry. A close friend, who was scheduled to meet her, found her unresponsive at home and immediately contacted emergency services. Authorities arrived and confirmed her death. While no signs of forced entry were detected, an investigation is underway to determine the cause, as reported by The Korea Herald.

A Heartbreaking Loss for the Entertainment Industry

The news of Kim’s passing has left her fans, colleagues, and the entire South Korean entertainment industry in mourning. Tributes have poured in from fellow actors and fans, remembering her as a gifted performer who made a lasting mark in the industry.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Promising Career Cut Short

Born on July 31, 2000, Kim Sae-Ron began her acting career at the age of nine and quickly rose to fame with roles in critically acclaimed films such as A Brand New Life (2009) and The Man From Nowhere (2010). As she grew older, she continued to take on significant roles, including A Girl at My Door (2014) and Secret Healer (2016).

Personal Struggles and Career Setbacks

Despite her early success, Kim faced personal and professional difficulties in recent years. In May 2022, she was involved in a drunk driving incident in Seoul, which led to property damage and legal repercussions. She publicly apologized and withdrew from acting following the controversy.

Kim also struggled financially, reportedly taking on part-time jobs to support herself. She was set to make a comeback in a stage play in May 2024 but had to step down due to health concerns. Her final project was Bloodhounds (2023).

A Life Remembered

Kim Sae-Ron’s untimely passing has left many questions unanswered, but her contributions to South Korean cinema remain unforgettable. As investigations continue, fans and the entertainment industry alike remember her as a talented actress who left too soon.

ALSO READ: Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 3: Vicky Kaushal’s Historic Drama Crosses ₹100 Crore Mark

Filed under

Kim Sae Ron death Kim Sae-Ron news South Korean actress dies

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

WPL 2025: Priya Mishra’s Aggressive Celebration After Spectacular Catch Goes Viral!

WPL 2025: Priya Mishra’s Aggressive Celebration After Spectacular Catch Goes Viral!

US Deportation Row: How Many Deportees Return To India In The 3rd Batch?

US Deportation Row: How Many Deportees Return To India In The 3rd Batch?

iQOO Neo 10R Set For March 11 Launch In India: Key Specs, Fast Charging, And More Revealed

iQOO Neo 10R Set For March 11 Launch In India: Key Specs, Fast Charging, And...

Watch | Road Rage Horror: Driver Dragged 50 Metres After Heated Overtaking Dispute At Bengaluru Toll Plaza

Watch | Road Rage Horror: Driver Dragged 50 Metres After Heated Overtaking Dispute At Bengaluru...

Bharat Tex 2025: PM Modi Eyes ₹9 Lakh Crore Textile Export Goal, FDI Doubles

Bharat Tex 2025: PM Modi Eyes ₹9 Lakh Crore Textile Export Goal, FDI Doubles

Entertainment

Who Is Paddy Kirk’s Wife In Real Life? Emmerdale Viewers Can’t Believe It!

Who Is Paddy Kirk’s Wife In Real Life? Emmerdale Viewers Can’t Believe It!

What Led To Actress Kim Sae Ron’s Tragic Death At Just 24—What Really Happened?

What Led To Actress Kim Sae Ron’s Tragic Death At Just 24—What Really Happened?

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 3: Vicky Kaushal’s Historic Drama Crosses ₹100 Crore Mark

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 3: Vicky Kaushal’s Historic Drama Crosses ₹100 Crore Mark

Arjun Kapoor & Bhumi Pednekar Kick Off ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ Promotions In Lucknow With A Cheerful Selfie

Arjun Kapoor & Bhumi Pednekar Kick Off ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ Promotions In Lucknow With

South Korean Actress Kim Sae-ron Found Dead at 24

South Korean Actress Kim Sae-ron Found Dead at 24

Lifestyle

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox