Monday, September 23, 2024
Live Tv

Who Is Knightmare Joker? Zack Snyder’s Revamped Version Of DC Villain Offers Most Distinctive Take On The Character

Several actors have portrayed the Joker in live-action, including Cesar Romero, Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger, Joaquin Phoenix, and Barry Keoghan.

The Knightmare epilogue in Zack Snyder’s Justice League remains a key element that fuels ongoing fan interest in seeing Snyder’s five-movie arc completed.

One of the standout features of this epilogue is the reintroduction of Jared Leto’s Joker in a revamped, Knightmare version, which arguably offers the most original and distinctive take on the character—a significant achievement for a villain as iconic and long-standing as the Joker.

Who Is Knightmare Joker?

In this version, the Joker’s longer green hair adds a heavy metal flair, while the smeared red smile on his mouth and teeth implies that human blood might be his choice of makeup.

This iteration is somewhat reminiscent of the skinned-face Joker from the comics, where he has his face surgically removed and then wears it as a mask. However, the post-apocalyptic, truce-striking, maniacal Clown Prince of Crime introduced in Snyder’s film is a uniquely fresh take among the many reimaginings of the Joker.

Zack Snyder’s Knightmare Joker

However, none have done what Jared Leto’s Knightmare Joker does—forge a truce with Batman to prevent the catastrophic Knightmare timeline and stop Darkseid (played by Ray Porter). This truce sets the Knightmare epilogue apart from other live-action comic book movies, adding layers to the complex relationship between Batman and the Knightmare Joker.

The epilogue also briefly explores the deeply bitter history between the Dark Knight and the Joker, especially the Joker’s role in murdering Robin. Snyder’s film twists this by revealing that it was Dick Grayson, not Jason Todd, who was killed by the Joker, giving Ben Affleck’s Batman a much darker backstory.

This twist makes the idea of Batman aligning with the Joker, even temporarily, particularly difficult for him to accept—something the Joker exploits to the fullest.

Despite Batman’s warning to “Be very careful with the next thing you say,” the Joker gleefully taunts him about killing Robin, even while agreeing to a truce to combat Darkseid.

The Joker also finds humor in the world’s downfall, laughing as Henry Cavill’s Superman, under the control of the Anti-Life Equation, arrives. Even as an ally, the Knightmare Joker cannot resist provoking Batman, pushing him to his limits and seemingly hoping to make him snap.

Zack Snyder has also explained why the Joker is so crucial to Batman’s plan to undo the Knightmare timeline. At his 2023 Full Circle event, Snyder revealed that the Joker knows the location of a hidden stash of Kryptonite in the desolate post-apocalyptic world.

The Joker has struck a deal with Batman: “Don’t kill me, and I’ll get you a tool to fight Superman.”

Even as Batman’s reluctant ally in a mission to save the world, the Knightmare Joker continues to challenge him, as if secretly hoping for Batman’s failure and his own ultimate triumph.

This, combined with the Joker’s unique look, uneasy alliance with Batman, and one-of-a-kind characterization, makes the Knightmare Joker a truly singular creation in cinema, perfectly suited to the equally unparalleled film Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

