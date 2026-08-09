Who Is Komal Rani Swarnkar? Govinda Spotted With Actress Amid Affair Rumours As Sunita’s Old Remark Resurfaces

Who is Komal Rani Swarnkar? The actress has recently found herself in the spotlight after being spotted with veteran actor Govinda at an airport in Jharkhand. The sighting comes amid ongoing rumours linking the two, bringing renewed attention to comments Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, had made about an actress named Komal in an earlier interview.

Govinda and Komal were seen at the airport together and the video went viral over social media like a wildfire. While the sighting by itself does not establish any personal relationship between the two, but it has sparked fresh speculation online.

Who Is Komal Rani Swarnkar?

Komal Rani Swarnkar is an actress who will be making her Bollywood debut in a movie starring Govinda. The actor himself is backing the film through his production house, and he has introduced the new talent to the media through a press conference held in July.

Govinda was seen talking very well of the new actress at the conference itself, and he has shown confidence that audiences will like her acting in the movie. Reports have also been doing the rounds of another movie between Komal and Govinda, called ‘Duniyadaari’. But little information is available on that front. The link with the veteran actor has drawn more limelight owing to his much-awaited comeback to the movies after several years.

What Did Sunita Ahuja Say About ‘Komal’?

The most recent sighting of him at the airport has reminded us of one of the previous comments made by Sunita Ahuja. Sunita had made some comments during an interview conducted with Miss Malini about the rumours of Govinda’s personal life and of his alleged relationships. During the interview, when Miss Malini named Komal, Sunita got very agitated.

She stated that she “hates the name Komal,” and spoke of “one Komal” in the context of these rumours regarding her husband. However, she did not identify the name of the person in question in any way. She had also commented on the allegations of infidelity, stating that although people might make mistakes during their youth, she finds these rumours hard to comprehend in Govinda’s case.

Govinda And Komal’s Professional Connection

Govinda is gearing up for a re-entry into the world of Bollywood, having spent quite some time away from the limelight. In as much as the link between Komal and Govinda seems to be tied to the movie that he is going to make, which will feature her as a new star in Bollywood.

It is worth noting that the recent appearance of the two individuals at the airport has increased the level of speculations that surround their lives, especially considering what Sunita said. At the moment, there is no official reaction from the two regarding the rumours of their affair, but one thing is clear; they are professionally linked in the movie.

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