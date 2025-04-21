Who Is Kristen Stewart’s Wife? Actress Quietly Gets Married To Dylan Meyer In An Intimate LA Wedding

In a candid 2019 interview with Stern, Stewart recalled the moment she first confessed her love to Meyer. “We were at a crappy bar, her friends had just left, and I blurted out, ‘I’m so in love with you,’” she shared. “It wasn’t a big moment. It just felt so obvious.”

Twilight star Kristen Stewart is officially married! The 35-year-old actress tied the knot with longtime partner Dylan Meyer in a private ceremony held at their Los Angeles home on Sunday, April 20.

Private Home Wedding with Close Friends

According to a report by TMZ, the couple said their vows in front of a small group of close family and friends. Among the attendees were actress Ashley Benson and her husband, Brandon Davis. The couple had previously obtained a marriage license at a local courthouse ahead of the celebration.

A representative for Stewart has yet to publicly comment on the wedding.

Stewart and Meyer took their relationship public on Instagram in October 2019. They became engaged in 2021, with Stewart revealing on The Howard Stern Show that it was Meyer who popped the question.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The actress joked about not knowing which partner would take the lead in the proposal, given the lack of traditional gender roles in their relationship. “I wanted to be proposed to,” she said, before praising Meyer for a heartfelt and spontaneous proposal. “She just grabbed that bowl and made it happen. It was so cute.”

From a Bar Confession to Lifelong Commitment

In a candid 2019 interview with Stern, Stewart recalled the moment she first confessed her love to Meyer. “We were at a crappy bar, her friends had just left, and I blurted out, ‘I’m so in love with you,’” she shared. “It wasn’t a big moment. It just felt so obvious.”

Back in 2022, Stewart appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and hinted at her ideal wedding being either a massive celebration or a spontaneous event. “We might just do it this weekend,” she laughed. “I’m not a planner. I can’t even organize dinner plans.”

She also told CBS Sunday Morning that she didn’t want to be engaged forever, saying, “We want to do it when the moment feels right.”

Who Is Dylan Meyer?

Dylan Meyer is an American screenwriter, director, and producer, best known for her recent marriage to actress Kristen Stewart on April 20, 2025. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles, marking a significant milestone in their relationship.​

Early Life and Background

Born on December 4, 1987, in Los Angeles, California, Dylan Meyer is the daughter of Oscar-nominated screenwriter and director Nicholas Meyer. Growing up in a creative environment, she developed a passion for storytelling and filmmaking.​

Career Highlights

Meyer began her career in the entertainment industry in 2011, contributing as a writer and actress in various projects. She co-wrote and executive produced the 2016 Netflix film XOXO, starring Sarah Hyland.

In 2021, she adapted Jennifer Mathieu’s novel into the Netflix film Moxie, directed by Amy Poehler. Her other notable works include writing for the sci-fi series Miss 2059 and directing the award-winning short film Rock Bottom in 2019 .​

In 2024, Meyer co-founded the production company Nevermind Pictures with Kristen Stewart and producer Maggie McLean. The company signed a first-look deal with Fremantle, aiming to produce innovative film and television content .​

Personal Life

Meyer and Stewart first met on a film set in 2013 but reconnected in 2019, shortly after Stewart’s split from model Stella Maxwell. Their relationship became public in October 2019 when Meyer shared a photo of them together on Instagram. In November 2021, Stewart announced their engagement during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, revealing that Meyer had proposed to her .​

The couple married on April 20, 2025, in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family. The wedding reportedly took place at their home in Los Angeles, with some sources suggesting it was held at the Mexican restaurant Casita del Campo .

A Low-Key Relationship with Public Affection

Although they’ve kept most of their relationship out of the spotlight, Meyer has occasionally shared sweet tributes on social media. In April 2023, for Stewart’s 33rd birthday, Meyer posted a heartfelt message calling the actress her “favorite Shrimp.”

“I love you more than all the moon phases, all the shades of green, and all the cats in LA,” she wrote. “More than Denis Johnson’s Already Dead, the Stooges’ Raw Power, and even more than hot wings from Rustic. Go big or go home!”

Their relationship made its Instagram debut in 2019, with Meyer posting a photo of them kissing along with the caption: “Find me under the covers hiding from the happiness police.”