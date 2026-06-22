Who Is Kubra Khan? Pakistani Actress Celebrates Birthday With Sara Ali Khan And Sharmila Tagore- Watch

A new video is going viral that is giving out an amazing surprise to Indians and Pakistanis all over the social media. In this video, the famous Pakistani actress Kubra Khan is seen celebrating her birthday party along with the Bollywood stars, Sharmila Tagore and her granddaughter, Sara Ali Khan.

As we can see in the video, Sharmila Tagore is seen feeding dessert to Kubra from a bowl, which Kubra takes with a smile. At the same time, Sara Ali Khan is seen clapping with delight for the celebration. Even though the details regarding the place and cause of the gathering remain unknown, one thing for sure is the relationship between the artists.

Who Is Kubra Khan?

Kubra Khan was born as Rabia Khan on June 16, 1993, in London. Kubra Khan is a very famous British Pakistani actress and model. Before achieving recognition in the field of TV serials, she started her career as a fashion model in the UK. She shifted to Pakistan and became very popular there as an actress.

Her Major Breakthroughs

The first-time appearance of Kubra in movies is remarkable, and her performance in the 2014 Pakistani comedy-thriller movie Na Maloom Afraad marked an outstanding beginning to her cinematic career. Nevertheless, her switch from films to television series contributed to achieving more fame. Her most defining performances include:

Sang-e-Mar Mar (2016): Her defining role of Shireen won her lots of acclaim.

Alif (2019): Her outstanding role as Husn-e-Jahan with Hamza Ali Abbasi won her lots of recognition due to her depth and spiritual nuances.

Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay (2021): This series in which she acted alongside Mahira Khan and delivered her outstanding character of Mashal.

Noor Jahan (2024): The most successful commercial and critically acclaimed role that defined her as a queen of the industry.

Current and Upcoming Projects

The birthday of Kubra occurred on June 16, 2026, and she reached 33 years of age. She is currently heading the cast of the much awaited ARY Digital production Dr. Bahu, which is being directed by the famous Mehreen Jabbar and written by Sanam Mehdi Zaryab.

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