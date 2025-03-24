Home
Who Is Kunal Kamra And What Did He Say Against Shiv Sena Chief Eknath Shinde?

The BJP-led Maharashtra government has reacted strongly, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stating that freedom of expression cannot justify "low-level comedy" that disrespects a state leader.

Who Is Kunal Kamra And What Did He Say Against Shiv Sena Chief Eknath Shinde?

Kunal Kamra


Indian comedian Kunal Kamra has told the police that he does not regret his “gaddar” (traitor) remark, which many believe was directed at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. According to sources, Kamra has stated that he will only apologize if directed by the courts.

Kamra Denies Political Influence, Offers Financial Transparency

Responding to speculation that he was paid by opposition parties to criticize Shinde, Kamra denied these claims and even offered to let authorities examine his finances. He communicated with the police while in Tamil Nadu, reinforcing that his remarks were independent of any political funding.

Shortly after Kamra’s remarks sparked controversy, the Mumbai civic body demolished the studio where he had performed, citing an unspecified violation. This came after Shiv Sena workers, loyal to Eknath Shinde, vandalized the venue on Sunday night, damaging property and burning Kamra’s photos outside a police station in Thane.

Studio Owners Distance Themselves from Controversy

Habitat Studio, which hosted Kamra’s show India’s Got Latent, clarified that they should not be held responsible for a performer’s remarks. The owners also announced their decision to shut down temporarily to reassess how they can support free speech without risking their property.

Several police complaints have been filed against Kamra, including one by Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik. Meanwhile, a case has also been registered against the vandals responsible for the studio attack.

The controversy has sparked countercriticism from the opposition, particularly the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction. Aaditya Thackeray called Eknath Shinde an “insecure coward,” while Priyanka Chaturvedi argued that Kamra never explicitly named Shinde in his remarks.

She further condemned the intolerance shown by vandalizing a comedy venue instead of responding through legal channels.

Who is Kunal Kamra?

Kunal Kamra is a well-known Indian stand-up comedian and political satirist. His content often revolves around politics, economics, big business, and popular culture. Born and raised in Mumbai, he has frequently courted controversy for his outspoken views against BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In 2017, Kamra launched his show Shut Up Ya Kunal, where he engaged in informal discussions with politicians and activists from across the political spectrum.

The controversy surrounding Kunal Kamra’s remarks continues to escalate, raising questions about freedom of speech, political intolerance, and the boundaries of comedy.

While the government demands an apology, Kamra remains firm in his stance, making it clear that he will not back down unless legally compelled.

