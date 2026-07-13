Who Is Kusha Kapila? Actor-Influencer Behind Rs 200 Crore Brand Who Successfully Transitioned From Content Creator to Entrepreneur

Long before she became a familiar face in films and web series, Kusha Kapila had already carved a niche for herself as one of India’s most popular digital creators. Her relatable sketches, memorable characters and social media presence helped her build a loyal audience. But in recent years, she has expanded her portfolio beyond entertainment by entering the business world. Kusha is the co-founder of UnderNeat, a premium innerwear and shapewear brand launched in 2024. Within its first year, the company announced that it had crossed ₹200 crore in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) while serving over six lakh customers, making it one of the fastest-growing brands in the category.

Speaking about the milestone earlier, Kusha said the idea behind the brand came from listening to Indian women who struggled to find comfortable, well-fitting innerwear. She described the company’s rapid growth as a reflection of customer trust rather than just commercial success.

What is UnderNeat?

UnderNeat focuses on everyday essentials designed specifically for Indian consumers. Its product portfolio includes bras, shapewear, bodysuits and bodycon dresses, with an emphasis on comfort, fit and inclusive sizing. The brand’s early success has been seen as a sign of the growing demand for homegrown direct-to-consumer fashion and intimate wear labels in India.

Kusha Kapila’s journey in entertainment

Before launching her business, Kusha became one of India’s biggest digital personalities through comedy content on social media. Her popularity soon translated into acting opportunities across films and OTT platforms. She has appeared in projects such as Ghost Stories, Plan A Plan B, Selfiee, Sukhee, Thank You for Coming, Masaba Masaba, Case Toh Banta Hai, and most recently Maamla Legal Hai Season 2, where she played advocate Naina Arora.

Her ability to move seamlessly between content creation, acting and entrepreneurship has made her one of the most versatile personalities in India’s digital entertainment space.

Personal life often grabs headlines

Kusha’s personal life has frequently been under the spotlight. She married Zorawar Ahluwalia in 2017, and the couple announced their separation in 2023. Since then, she has repeatedly found herself at the centre of dating rumours involving actors and comedians, all of which she has either dismissed or chosen not to comment on publicly.

Today, Kusha continues to balance multiple careers, as an actor, creator, entrepreneur and brand founder, while expanding her presence both on screen and in business.