Who Is Lakshmi Priya? Malayalam Actress Faces FIR After Kerala Court Orders Probe In Ansiba Hassan Harassment Case

Lakshmi Priya Case: The Malayalam film industry is currently embroiled in yet another legal tussle. According to a court order in Kerala, the police have been asked to file an FIR against character actress Lakshmi Priya, her husband Jayesh, and a woman police sub-inspector. The case has come up because of the serious charges of harassment, illegal confinement, and forced confessions made against her by fellow actor and erstwhile AMMA joint secretary Ansiba Hassan.

Who Is Lakshmi Priya?

Lakshmi Priya is an Indian actress known mainly for her performances in Malayalam cinema. Apart from being a famous actress, she has been associated with various roles in the film industry as she held the position of Vice President of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) and later resigned from the post.

What Is Her Career Background?

Lakshmi Priya has worked professionally in theatre, films, and television to be known as an all-round artiste.

Early Entry and Theatre: She was an extremely trained classical dancer who got the title of “Kalathilakam” during her school times and entered acting through theatre at 16 years old.

Film and Television Appearances: Over the years, she has carved out a special place for herself by performing significant supporting, character, and comedic roles. Her extensive filmography includes performing significant roles in popular Malayalam films like Lion, Naran, Chakkaramuthu, Nivedyam, Bhagyadevatha and Kadha Thudarunnu. In addition to this, she has always maintained an important status in the television world by appearing in many Malayalam serials (such as Indumukhi Chandramathi, Devi Mahatmyam and Palunku) and participating in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4.

Writer and Personal Life: In 2019, she is also a writer and authored a memoirs book titled Kadhayum Kadhapathrangalum Sangalpikamalla. Apart from being an actress, she has also been a part of social service and political organizations.



Why Did a Kerala Court Order an FIR Against Her, Her Husband, and a Woman Cop?

Judicial First-Class Magistrate Court at Thripunithura, Kerala, ordered the Hill Palace Police to lodge an FIR against Lakshmi Priya, her husband Jayesh, and a female police sub-inspector SI, Reshma in connection with a complaint made by fellow actor Ansiba Hassan, who was formerly the joint secretary of AMMA.

The case stemmed from a personal issue, in which the complainant herself, Lakshmi Priya, had lodged a complaint with the police about a WhatsApp message from Ansiba Hassan that had affected her family life.

At a time when the police had called Ansiba Hassan to the Tripunithura Women’s Cell to sort out this issue, the encounter worsened greatly. As per the complaint filed in the court:

Unlawful Detention: Hassan contended that she was unlawfully detained for almost three hours at the police station and that she underwent tremendous emotional intimidation.

Threat of Criminal Case: According to Hassan, SI Reshma coerced her into writing an apology letter through threats of bringing her before a criminal court.

Unapproved Presence During Interrogation: Hassan argued that Lakshmi Priya and her husband were allowed to sit during her interrogation and demand the apology from her.

Allegation of Altering Documents: Additionally, Hassan accused SI Reshma of tampering with the apology letter without her permission and using it to damage her reputation in the film industry.

What Are the Legal Charges Imposed?

Following the fruitless attempts to address the issue with the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Hassan sought to raise the case in the magisterial court. The magisterial court held that the nature of the complaints called for an official inquiry, leading to the lodging of an FIR under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Kerala Police Act:

Section 127(2) (BNS): Wrongful confinement

Section 61 (BNS): Criminal conspiracy

Section 351 (BNS): Criminal intimidation

Section 336 (BNS): Forgery

Sections 198 & 201 (BNS): Disobedience by public servant to law and improper framing of documents to cause harm

Section 116(b) of the Kerala Police Act: Detention and search of person causing annoyance without just cause



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